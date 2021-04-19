‘Political parties and religious parties use Islam wrongly,’ PM tells nation

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation after the recent protests by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) which had turned Lahore into a battleground, pointing out that while the nation was founded on the principles of Islam, the parties would often misuse it to their own benefit.

“ln our country it is a great misfortune that many times our political parties and religious parties use Islam wrongly and use it such that they deal damage to their own country,” the premier said in his televised address.

“Our country is the only one which was founded in the name of Islam, what was its slogan? ‘Pakistan ka matlab kia, La Ilaha Illallah‘,” he said.

PM Imran stressed that the government is on the same page with the TLP regarding the protection of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s honour, but added that the expulsion of the ambassador of France is not the solution.

The premier claimed that the West and “made this” incident into a freedom of speech issue and that removing the French ambassador would do more harm than good as “some other European country will follow suit”.

PM Imran Khan maintained that sending Ambassador’s back would harm the economy of Pakistan but would not damage France or any such country. He added that the government has its own strategy to deal with Islamophobia.

The PM reiterated that he had raised the issue on different international forums, including the United Nations, and also wrote to Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg regarding the matter.

He said that the reason for which the TLP had brought out its workers was the same love of the Prophet (PBUH) and purpose as his own government, but underscored that their methods were different.

He pointed out how European nations had come together to strengthen laws regarding Holocaust denial, and stated that Muslim nations should also work collectively to eliminate Islamophobia.

He added the incumbent government believes in approaching the heads of the different Muslim countries to come up with a collective strategy.

However, the prime minister added that violent actions did not benefit Islam in any way and no loss was dealt to the country in which the blasphemous act was committed. Instead, only Pakistan suffered a loss, he said.

“Violent protests in Pakistan will make no difference to the country where the blasphemous act has occurred.”

“We all must unite and thank Allah for his mercy,” the PM said.

Earlier today, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that after a successful first round of talks between the Punjab government and the proscribed TLP, 11 policemen, who were taken hostage in Lahore, have been released.

In a video statement here on Monday, he said the first round of negotiations with TLP concluded positively following which the policemen made hostage were released and the protesters went inside the Masjid Rehmatulil Alameen and police also been withdrawn from there.

Sheikh Rasheed hoped that other matters would also be resolved in the next round of talks. Out of 192 blockades, he said only one was remaining and the situation was improving there as well.

Talks have begun with the banned TLP and the first phase has ended positively. The second round of talks will begin in the morning,ö he said adding that matters would be settled amicably.