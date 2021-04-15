HEADLINES

TLP chief asks protesters to end protests

By News Desk

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Thursday posted a handwritten letter of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi on Twitter, wherein he called for an end to protest.
“I, Hafiz Saad Rizvi, son of (late) Khadim Hussain Rizvi, with complete clarity of mind, and without any force, appeal to all the central leadership and workers of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik that in the interest of the nation and the public good, please do not take any illegal steps,” the letter read.
“All protest rallies and road blockages must immediately be brought to an end. All workers must disperse peacefully and head on to their respective homes and fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies,” it added.

Previous articleGovt slashes petroleum prices for next 15 days
Next articleImran, Erdogan discuss bilateral ties
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Imran, Erdogan discuss bilateral ties

Prime Minister Imran Khan received telephone call from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, wherein the two leaders exchanged felicitations on the advent of the holy...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt slashes petroleum prices for next 15 days

The federal government has slashed prices of petroleum products by up to Rs2 per litre effective from April 16, 2021. A notification from the Finance...
Read more
HEADLINES

Shahzawar Bugti’s wife accuses him of domestic violence and blasphemy

LAHORE: Shahzawar Bugti, the grandson of Nawab Akbar Bugti, has been accused by a woman who claims to be his wife that Bugti has subjected...
Read more
HEADLINES

COAS General Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation headquarters in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Fauji Foundation headquarters in Rawalpindi. On the occasion, the army chief was given...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan launches drive to verify 1.4m Afghan refugees

KARACHI: Pakistan on Thursday launched a nationwide drive to verify the data of about 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees residing in the country, an official...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM reaffirms commitment to expeditious completion of CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday underscored the transformational significance of the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expeditiously complete...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

TLP chief asks protesters to end protests

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Thursday posted a handwritten letter of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi on...

Govt slashes petroleum prices for next 15 days

Online classes issue

Corona fever

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.