TLP chief asks protesters to end protests

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Thursday posted a handwritten letter of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi on Twitter, wherein he called for an end to protest.

“I, Hafiz Saad Rizvi, son of (late) Khadim Hussain Rizvi, with complete clarity of mind, and without any force, appeal to all the central leadership and workers of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik that in the interest of the nation and the public good, please do not take any illegal steps,” the letter read.

“All protest rallies and road blockages must immediately be brought to an end. All workers must disperse peacefully and head on to their respective homes and fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies,” it added.