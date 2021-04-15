Govt slashes petroleum prices for next 15 days

The federal government has slashed prices of petroleum products by up to Rs2 per litre effective from April 16, 2021.

A notification from the Finance Division in this regard was issued on Thursday.

According to a notification, the government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs1.79 per litre, high-speed diesel by Rs2.32, kerosene by Rs2.06, and the rate of light diesel oil has been slashed by Rs2.21 per litre.

The new price of petrol will be Rs108.56 per litre. The prices of high-speed diesel and kerosene have been slashed to Rs110.76 and Rs80 per litre, respectively.

The government reduced the prices following recommendations of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).