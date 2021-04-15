HEADLINES

Govt slashes petroleum prices for next 15 days

By News Desk

The federal government has slashed prices of petroleum products by up to Rs2 per litre effective from April 16, 2021.
A notification from the Finance Division in this regard was issued on Thursday.
According to a notification, the government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs1.79 per litre, high-speed diesel by Rs2.32, kerosene by Rs2.06, and the rate of light diesel oil has been slashed by Rs2.21 per litre.
The new price of petrol will be Rs108.56 per litre. The prices of high-speed diesel and kerosene have been slashed to Rs110.76 and Rs80 per litre, respectively.
The government reduced the prices following recommendations of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

Previous articleOnline classes issue
Next articleTLP chief asks protesters to end protests
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Imran, Erdogan discuss bilateral ties

Prime Minister Imran Khan received telephone call from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, wherein the two leaders exchanged felicitations on the advent of the holy...
Read more
HEADLINES

TLP chief asks protesters to end protests

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Thursday posted a handwritten letter of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Shahzawar Bugti’s wife accuses him of domestic violence and blasphemy

LAHORE: Shahzawar Bugti, the grandson of Nawab Akbar Bugti, has been accused by a woman who claims to be his wife that Bugti has subjected...
Read more
HEADLINES

COAS General Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation headquarters in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Fauji Foundation headquarters in Rawalpindi. On the occasion, the army chief was given...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan launches drive to verify 1.4m Afghan refugees

KARACHI: Pakistan on Thursday launched a nationwide drive to verify the data of about 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees residing in the country, an official...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM reaffirms commitment to expeditious completion of CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday underscored the transformational significance of the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expeditiously complete...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

TLP chief asks protesters to end protests

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Thursday posted a handwritten letter of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi on...

Govt slashes petroleum prices for next 15 days

Online classes issue

Corona fever

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.