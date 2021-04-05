Hearing of NAB pleas against Nawaz on April 8

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday announced to take up on April 8 miscellaneous petitions filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against deposed prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani fixed the hearing.

The anti-corruption watchdog requested the high court to increase to double the seven-year imprisonment of the former premier in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case in addition to challenging Sharif’s acquittal in Flagship Investments reference.

Filed under Article-151 by the anti-graft watchdog, the petitions stated Sharif is a convicted criminal in corruption cases and urged the court to summon the former prime minister to take action in accordance with the law.

The last hearing on the petition was conducted in December.

Sharif was granted bail in two corruption references, Al-Azizia and Avenfield House apartments, by the IHC in 2019 and he proceeded to the United Kingdom on the pretext of medical treatment. IHC, however, declared him proclaimed offender after he refused to come back.