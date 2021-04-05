NATIONAL

Hearing of NAB pleas against Nawaz on April 8

By INP
Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (C) arrives at Downing Street for his meeting with British Prime Minister David Cameron in central London on April 25, 2015. Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has ordered an investigation into the killing of prominent rights activist Sabeen Mahmud who was shot dead minutes after she hosted a seminar on abuses in troubled Baluchistan province. AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL / AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday announced to take up on April 8 miscellaneous petitions filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against deposed prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani fixed the hearing.

The anti-corruption watchdog requested the high court to increase to double the seven-year imprisonment of the former premier in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case in addition to challenging Sharif’s acquittal in Flagship Investments reference.

Filed under Article-151 by the anti-graft watchdog, the petitions stated Sharif is a convicted criminal in corruption cases and urged the court to summon the former prime minister to take action in accordance with the law.

The last hearing on the petition was conducted in December.

Sharif was granted bail in two corruption references, Al-Azizia and Avenfield House apartments, by the IHC in 2019 and he proceeded to the United Kingdom on the pretext of medical treatment. IHC, however, declared him proclaimed offender after he refused to come back.

Previous articleFive arrested in ATC judge murder
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Five arrested in ATC judge murder

ISLAMABAD: Police arrested five suspects on Monday in connection with the murder of an anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge and his family a day earlier. Judge...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC directs KP to formulate criteria for appointment of Edwardes College principal

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Monday directed the Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa government to formulate criteria for the appointment of principal in Edwardes College Peshawar. A three-member bench...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM issues show cause notices to PPP, ANP; widening rift

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has issued show cause notices to two component parties -- Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP)...
Read more
NATIONAL

People rush to purchase Russian vaccine as private sales open

KARACHI: Thousands of people rushed to get inoculated in the first round of commercial sales of Covid-19 vaccines that began over the weekend, with...
Read more
NATIONAL

No plan to go abroad for treatment, says Maryam Nawaz

Rejecting the perception that she wanted to go abroad for treatment, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday categorically said that...
Read more
HEADLINES

Fawad says Ramzan announcement will be made by Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry clarified that Ruet-e-Hilal Committee shall be the one to make the announcement of the beginning of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Regret losing game, not missing out on double-ton: Zaman

LAHORE/JOHANNESBURG: Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman said he does not regret missing the double ton in the second ODI against South Africa, but he does...

People rush to purchase Russian vaccine as private sales open

India’s daily virus cases breach 100,000, politicians still hold huge rallies

Malik Barkat Ali’s role in freedom struggle

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.