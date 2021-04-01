Opinion

Salute to nurses

By Editor's Mail

Nursing is a noble profession which requires strong commitment, sense of immolation, for humanity and a great deal of tolerance. A nurse is a person whose job is to care the sick and injured people in a hospital. It is observed that both male and female work as professional nurses but females are in the majority.

The profession is more suitability for females since they are more sensitive, caring and tolerance. Nursing is an old sacred profession. Its history is as ancient as that human civilization. The role of a nurse has always been prominent, sometimes as a great nurse”Florence Nightingale” who was known as a lady with the lamp and sometimes as Mother Teresa who devoted her whole life in this holy profession and got the Nobel Prize for her services. Today a nurse gets proper education and taining before entering into this profession. During her training, she has taught how to give medicines and food to patients; how to know about their problems and how to serve them in the best possible ways. She has to be very punctual and active in her work. A nurse is a link between a doctor and a patient. She tells the condition of the patients to doctors and take adivces from them and serve medicines to patients. In this manner, her role becomes central in hospital. Nurses playba vital role in time of war. They not only serve the wounder soldiers but also look after the wounded civilians during wars. They look after and provide aids to the injures. Sometimes they ought to perform their duties in extreme hot and cold seasons. A nurse earns her living in a respectable manner. As the population is increasing rapidly, we do need nurses in larger number. For this, better and more nursing educational institutions need to be set up. They should be taught the best ways and techniques to our nurses for looking after patients and the suffering population.

Fatima Fazal

Turbat

Previous articleComing together
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Coming together

The recent unfortunate incidents like a bigger container ship running aground in the Suez Canal and a deadly train accident in Egypt are all...
Read more
Letters

Debt trap

Our leadership has largely ignored to focus on issues of national importance. With exception of building arms and ammunition, we have ignored every other...
Read more
Editorials

Breaking the ice

A flurry of statements by COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was followed by developments that indicate a breaking of ice between Pakistan and India....
Read more
Editorials

World Bank bears down

The World Bank’s report on the Pakistan economy seemed very critical of the PTI’s performance, and saw an economy under great pressure, with the...
Read more
Letters

Tiktok and Youth

Sir through the column of your esteemed newspaper, i just want to draw the attention of the Pakistan Telecommunications authority (PTA) on the rising...
Read more
Letters

Intolerance in our society

People nowadays are so intolerant, that nobody is here to listen to anybody. Everyone in our society just want themselves to be heard. The...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Four dead, 2 including suspect wounded, in shooting near Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES: Four people were killed, one of them a child, in a shooting on Wednesday at an office building in suburban Los Angeles...

2 dead as fresh wave of violence hits crucial India state poll

New twist to PTI foreign funding case

SC adjourns hearing on re-election in NA-75 constituency

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.