Broken roads

By Editor's Mail
The roads of Karachi have deteriorated over time. The area where I live Buffer Zone; the streets here are the worst. One cannot travel in a rickshaw without getting back pain. The material used to make roads is of low quality, so after a few months, the roads get broken, or potholes are made throughout the street. It has been years since I had a smooth ride on the road. Having even roads is a fundamental necessity because it makes your commuting partly easy. The concerned authorities should look into this matter because fragmented roads damage the vehicle’s suspensions. Moreover, many accidents happen because of this. There are no proper footpaths for people to walk in Buffer Zone, so many walks on the sides of roads, but the condition of dilapidated roads makes it difficult for the people to walk comfortably, and there are chances of tripping over easily.

Vania Ali

Karachi

