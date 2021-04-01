NATIONAL

New coronavirus infections soar to nine-month high

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: A surge of new coronavirus cases is taking a heavy toll in Pakistan as it reported 4,974 new infections on Thursday — the highest number of daily infections reported in nine months.

After June 20 last year, it was the second-highest toll in a day due to the coronavirus. In June, when the first wave was at its peak, over 5,900 infections were reported in a day.

According to the government portal keeping track of the outbreak in Pakistan, the contagion rate which soared to over 10 percent a day earlier, inched down to 9.94 percent after conducting 50,055 tests.

With new infections, the number of confirmed cases climbed to 672,931. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 98 to 14,530 in the 24 hours.

At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,148 to 605,274, or 89.9 percent of total cases. There are currently 53,127 active cases of coronavirus, with 3,303 of them are in critical condition.

IMRAN RULES OUT BLANKET LOCKDOWN:

While the country is wracked by a third wave of coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday ruled out a general lockdown while acknowledging the rise in the positive cases.

“We have to adopt a balanced policy where the spread of the virus can be prevented and where the poor man and the country’s economy are least affected,” Khan told a National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting he chaired.

The government has opted for targeted restrictions — smart lockdowns, short-term restrictions imposed often at neighbourhood level — to try to tame the disease while keeping the economy afloat.

While federal and provincial governments have announced restrictions on gatherings, public transportation, and mask mandates, the measures have largely not been enforced.

The prime minister said he would direct the government to reinforce the mask mandates.

Later in the day, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, who was also present during the meeting, said an ambitious campaign was being launched to enforce coronavirus guidelines at public places to stem its spread.

MINORS FELL VICTIM TO THIRD WAVE:

Children and teens have also fallen prey to the third wave of coronavirus, it has emerged. On Wednesday, 121 children tested positive for coronavirus in Islamabad.

Most of the coronavirus-positive children are reported to be under 10 years of age.

Meanwhile, of two children, who were admitted to Islamabad’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) a few days ago, one has been declared coronavirus-free.

The virus was transmitted to the nine-day-old from his mother. He was kept in the intensive care unit (ICU) for a few days, resulting in his recovery, the doctors said.

So far, 15 children have tested positive for the disease at the hospital so far.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN:

Some 800,000 doses of vaccine have been administered across the country so far, all of them Sinopharm donated by China, Minister of State for National Health Services (NHS) Dr Faisal Sultan said.

He confirmed half of another million doses bought from Sinopharm had arrived on Thursday.

The government is scrambling to get more vaccine as it awaits WHO/COVAX/GAVI allocations of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which have been delayed.

The authorities are planning to acquire enough of a concentrated form of the Chinese CanSino Biologics vaccine next month to locally produce 3 million doses.

“We are speeding up this process and want to take it to the next stage,” Dr Sultan said.

Pakistan has allowed the private sector to import and sell vaccine, but a legal dispute between the importer and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) over the price has delayed that mechanism.

Previous articleEngland’s Roy joins IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad as Marsh replacement
Next articlePHC lifts TikTok ban
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

US, Saudi participate in PAF drill

ISLAMABAD: The air forces of the United States and Saudi Arabia are participating in a two-week drill organised by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). The...
Read more
LAHORE

Punjab, KP CMs restrict activities after staffers test positive

LAHORE/PESHAWAR: Chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa restricted their schedules after several cases of coronavirus were reported from their offices, it emerged Thursday. Reports...
Read more
KARACHI

SHC orders to remove Khuhro’s name from ECL

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered the federal government to remove Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro’s name from the Exit...
Read more
NATIONAL

PHC lifts TikTok ban

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday lifted the ban on TikTok and directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to ensure "immoral content" is...
Read more
NATIONAL

CanSino says Covid-19 shot may be less effective over time

BEIJING/ISLAMABAD: A day after the first batch of CanSino Covid-19 vaccines that the government purchased from China arrived in Islamabad, the manufacturer said the efficacy rate...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECC approves formation of National Export Development Board: Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

US envoy Kerry heads to India to try and lift ‘climate...

NEW DELHI: US climate envoy John Kerry will hold talks with Indian leaders during an Asian tour starting on Thursday in an effort to...

PHC lifts TikTok ban

New coronavirus infections soar to nine-month high

England’s Roy joins IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad as Marsh replacement

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.