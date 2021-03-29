CITY

SHC seeks mechanism to monitor substance consumption in restaurants

By INP

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed the provincial government to devise a mechanism to monitor the use of shisha and other such activities at restaurants.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, was hearing a petition against the use of shisha (water-pipe) and substance abuse at a restaurant located on a highway.

“Why don’t police monitor these restaurants?” Justice Mazhar questioned. At this, a focal person for the Sindh government sought time to submit a response, which the SHC bench granted and directed the Site Police Station Super Highway station house officer (SHO) to visit the restaurant, where the petitioner complained shisha is being consumed, and submit a report.

At a previous hearing, the court had rejected the police’s report on the use of water-pipe at the said restaurant.

