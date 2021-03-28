Opinion

Rising debt

The IMF tranche is not a signal

Editorial
By Editorial
13
0

The latest IMF tranche is not meant to be a signal to contract fresh debt, which is what the present government seems bent on doing. It should be remembered that the debt being contracted is by the government of a party whose members were righteously condemnatory of the previous government for the debt it was contracting. The government is not content getting a World Bank loan; it is also going to float a sukuk bond issue, both apparently on the strength of the IMF tranche.

The problem with World Bank loans is that they come with conditions, and carry a political cost. The problem with going to the money markets is that, while they do not impose political or economic conditions, they do charge the sort of interest that forces the government to go, cap in hand, to the international financial institutions like the IMF, which will impose conditions. This means that the cycle will be repeated. The government’s debt has reached 98 percent of GDP, and the way things are going, it is just a matter of a few years before all tax revenue is swallowed up by debt servicing.

- Advertisement -

Apart from austerity, the government must also work on enhancing tax collection, and stop giving exemptions to anyone with access to the Prime Ministers, who asks. The necessary reform of the tax collection machinery is also essential. The consequences are horrendous. It hardly bears thinking about what will be the political conditions imposed when the ordinary expenditure of civil government and the military are met by borrowing. Military spending is particularly sensitive, with the country already having paid a high political price for the privilege of buying essential defence equipment.

The government should also realize that there might well come a time when it is not possible to borrow any more. There is a possibility that this might come on the present government’s watch. It might realise that its orations against corruption and hand-wringing about the loot of previous governments will not serve it when it happens.

Previous articlePM directs banks to simplify loan procedure under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme
Next articleCoronavirus surge
Editorial
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Coronavirus surge

With the number of cases of covid-19 infections approaching the peak of the first wave last year, one would have expected the government, any...
Read more
Comment

Govt succumbs to Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan again

By Sulman Ali The Pakistan government has agreed another deal with another extremist organization. This time the government has once again signed an agreement with...
Read more
Letters

Karachi is dirty

I want to draw your kind attention towards an important issue that is hygiene problem in Karachi. Karachi is the biggest city of Pakistan...
Read more
Letters

Polluted Turbat

Pollution means to make something dirty or demolish the purity of something. Generally pollution denotes the presence of harmful materials, chemicals and gases and...
Read more
Letters

Kuwait ties

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Dr Ahmed Naseer Al Sabah said that his country was committed to developing strong relations with Pakistan. However, he held a...
Read more
Letters

Somali pirates

It is in the media on a regular basis that the Somali pirates have hijacked a ship and are asking for ransom to release...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

Rising debt

The latest IMF tranche is not meant to be a signal to contract fresh debt, which is what the present government seems bent on...

PM directs banks to simplify loan procedure under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

Govt succumbs to Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan again

Karachi is dirty

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.