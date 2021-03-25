CITY

Suspect in PPSC papers leak scam arrested

By INP

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday arrested another accused suspected to be involved in leakage of the question paper for the written test for the 58 posts of the revenue department by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) in January.

The suspect, Usman, was arrested with the help of geofencing technology. He was earlier declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by the courts.

The ACE has so far arrested seven people in connection with the scandal. It arrested four suspects — Waqar Akram, a junior data entry operator at the PPSC; Ghazanfar, an employee of the finance department; Gohar Ali, an MPhil History student of the Punjab University and Mazhar Iqbal, a private person.

The four suspects were caught red-handed by a special investigation team hours before the written test for 58 posts of tehsildar, consolidation/hill torrent officer, and reader to member Board of Revenue (BS-16).

Days later, it arrested two more suspects: Higher Education Commission (HEC) consultant Fahad Ali and PPSC regional director from Bahawalpur, Furqan Ahmed.

A PPSC spokesperson said that as per the ACE team’s investigation, an Rs800,000 bribe was received by the suspects for the leaking of each question paper.

“The four arrested gang members have confessed that they not only leaked the question papers of the test for tehsildar’s posts but also of previous papers for the posts of inspector and ACE assistant director, lecturers in chemistry, education, etc.,” he said and added that further investigation was underway.

INP

