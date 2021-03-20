NAB challenges Jamali’s bail in SC

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday challenged Balochistan High Court’s (BHC) decision to grant bail to former Senate chairman Jan Mohammad Jamali in the Supreme Court.

The dirty money watchdog filed a petition in the apex court, challenging the bail granted in November in a case related to misuse of power and illegal appointments.

In its petition, the agency said Jamali was involved in the misuse of authority as speaker of the Balochistan Assembly and made illegal appointments in grades 16 and above in the department and sought the cancellation of the bail.