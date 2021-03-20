HEADLINES

NAB challenges Jamali’s bail in SC

By INP

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday challenged Balochistan High Court’s (BHC) decision to grant bail to former Senate chairman Jan Mohammad Jamali in the Supreme Court.

The dirty money watchdog filed a petition in the apex court, challenging the bail granted in November in a case related to misuse of power and illegal appointments.

In its petition, the agency said Jamali was involved in the misuse of authority as speaker of the Balochistan Assembly and made illegal appointments in grades 16 and above in the department and sought the cancellation of the bail.

Previous articleAkram urges action to stop deforestation, protect livelihoods
Next articleWhat happens if God forbid a serving Prime Minister of Pakistan were to pass away
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Epaper – March 20 ISB 2021

Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan reaffirms support to political settlement in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to facilitate all efforts for a negotiated political settlement in Afghanistan, underlining the importance...
Read more
HEADLINES

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook down for 30 minutes globally

Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp, as well as the Facebook Messenger app, went down globally for around 30 minutes on Friday. Many users said that they...
Read more
HEADLINES

PDM plans to launch long march soon after Eidul Fitr: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday said that the alliance has already decided to go public and the long march...
Read more
HEADLINES

Coronavirus infections continue upward rally as third wave intensifies

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Active coronavirus cases were recorded at 27,188 on Friday with 3,449 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 813 people recovering...
Read more
HEADLINES

SC refuses to suspend ECP’s decision of re-polling in NA-75 Daska

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday once again rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plea seeking suspension of Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision regarding...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

PPP leader, others skip hearing in militancy-related case

KARACHI: Former minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Dr Asim Hussain failed to appear before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday in connection...

Imran tests positive for coronavirus

Pakistan gets Turkish technology to battle locusts

Court defers Sanaullah’s indictment in drugs case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.