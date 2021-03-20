Opinion

Financial terrorism 

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
11
0

In order to toe the highly unjustified demand of the IMF , the government is bent upon to raise an amount of nearly 600 billion Rupees by raising of power tarrifs from an existing average of Rs . 15 to Rs . 21 per unit over the next 2 years , through a draconian ordinance to be issued in this regard . The intention of the government is to realise a loan of 500 million Dollars from IMF , for which it is ready to drive the power consumers and the nation below poverty line . This move must be resisted tooth and nail as it will be counter productive from all angles. Already the cost of electrical power is the highest in the region that discourages the investment , industrialisation and competitiveness . We can not dream of increasing exports with this costly energy . Besides , it is a cruelty to the common man who is being pushed to the wall in face of the rising inflation and will have to bear this mindless power tariff increase . He is already paying the full cost of electricity production , which includes , as well , power thefts and higher than normal transmission & distribution losses  , and for the inefficiencies and corrupt  practices in the power sector . People must agitate forcefully at all forums and in the parliament to thwart the senseless and damaging law or ordinance in the larger national interest . A common man has the right to ask the justification of imposing additional intended tariff burden . In case it is thrust upon him , he has the right to knock at the doors of the courts for intervention.

Riaz Bhutta

- Advertisement -

Lahore

Previous articleGovt may impose smart lockdowns in coming days: Rasheed
Next articleExtremities 
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

U in A Q

After what seemed like a very long wait but was really a short time in the production of a new drug, there are now...
Read more
Comment

Rediscovering urdu’s age old roots

Urdu provides a distinct identity to Muslims. It is termed, taught and learnt as the national language from schools to scholarly work across Pakistan....
Read more
Comment

Pakistan takes a leap into the future

Candid Corner “The deepest secret is that life is not a process of discovery, but a process of creation. You are not discovering yourself, but...
Read more
Editorials

Covid-19 rages across country

Prime Minister Imran Khan testing positive for Covid-19 days after getting the first dose of the vaccine three days back raises two very pertinent...
Read more
Editorials

The future of the gravy train

After facing the six-month-long storm raised by the PDM, Prime Minister Imran Khan will now have to contend with the grave economic challenges ahead....
Read more
Letters

Improving mining conditions 

A very sad event took place on March 13 in which six miners were found dead after they were trapped inside a coalmine in...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

The future of the gravy train

After facing the six-month-long storm raised by the PDM, Prime Minister Imran Khan will now have to contend with the grave economic challenges ahead....

Improving mining conditions 

A universal society

Extremities 

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.