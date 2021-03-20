Financial terrorism 

In order to toe the highly unjustified demand of the IMF , the government is bent upon to raise an amount of nearly 600 billion Rupees by raising of power tarrifs from an existing average of Rs . 15 to Rs . 21 per unit over the next 2 years , through a draconian ordinance to be issued in this regard . The intention of the government is to realise a loan of 500 million Dollars from IMF , for which it is ready to drive the power consumers and the nation below poverty line . This move must be resisted tooth and nail as it will be counter productive from all angles. Already the cost of electrical power is the highest in the region that discourages the investment , industrialisation and competitiveness . We can not dream of increasing exports with this costly energy . Besides , it is a cruelty to the common man who is being pushed to the wall in face of the rising inflation and will have to bear this mindless power tariff increase . He is already paying the full cost of electricity production , which includes , as well , power thefts and higher than normal transmission & distribution losses , and for the inefficiencies and corrupt practices in the power sector . People must agitate forcefully at all forums and in the parliament to thwart the senseless and damaging law or ordinance in the larger national interest . A common man has the right to ask the justification of imposing additional intended tariff burden . In case it is thrust upon him , he has the right to knock at the doors of the courts for intervention.

Riaz Bhutta

Lahore