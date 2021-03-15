NATIONAL

Govt demands resignation of ECP chief, members

Shafqat says the electoral process regulator had 'completely failed' in discharging its responsibilities

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: In an unexpected turn of events, the government on Monday sought resignations from the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), including the chief election commissioner.

Addressing a press conference, Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said that the electoral process regulator had “completely failed” in the discharge of its responsibilities.

“It was a longstanding demand of the prime minister that the power of money should not be used to influence elections,” said Shafqat Mehmood, flanked by information minister Shibli Faraz and Fawad Chaudhry. “For this purpose, the premier wanted the Senate elections to be held via an open ballot.”

The education minister stated that the electoral body had failed to uphold its responsibility of ensuring elections were free from corruption and demanded that it should be disbanded as it could not act as an impartial umpire.

The minister said that the ECP despite the clear directions of the Supreme Court (SC) failed to devise a mechanism to eliminate corrupt practices during the Senate elections.

Yousuf Raza Gillani’s win shows that corrupt practices were done during the election of the Senate seat from Islamabad, he added.

“If you ask other parties, even they don’t have confidence in the ECP,” he asserted. “The ECP should collectively resign and a new commission should be made which enjoys the trust of all parties.”

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ministers also condemned the attack on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Shehbaz Gill, wherein ink was thrown on him, and alleged that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had a hand in it.

The education minister said that when matters go according to the wishes of the PML-N, then everything is fine. However, when it goes against them, then the party decides to attack, said the minister.

“The PML-N was responsible for the attack on the Supreme Court in the past,” he said. “When the prime minister was seeking a vote of confidence, their leaders arrived [outside the parliament] to instigate a fight,” Shafqat added.

Previous articleSindh reimposes restrictions to halt third coronavirus wave
Next articleIslamic scholar Muhammad Ali Mirza survives assassination attempt in Jhelum
Avatar
Staff Report

1 COMMENT

  1. Khalandra and company must resign and Call new Election to get two Third majority so what they can change constitution according their own Will otherwise One can draw THE result that this Burger group does not Enjoy people’s confidence

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan’s cricket team to get tested for Covid-19 today

Ahead of the ODIs and T20Is scheduled with South Africa next month, Pakistan’s cricket team will undergo the first round of coronavirus testing on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Walk-in vaccination for people aged 70 to begin today

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has said that people aged 70 years or older, who have registered for vaccination, can walk into...
Read more
HEADLINES

Universities to conduct online classes for 2 weeks in selected cities: HEC

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Wednesday announced that all universities shall continue to operate as per guidelines issued earlier except for universities in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to induct PMS/PCS officers into 729 PAS posts

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to open 729 posts of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) for promotions and induction of Provincial Management Services (PMS)/ Provincial...
Read more
HEADLINES

Businessmen in Islamabad defy new Covid restrictions

ISLAMABAD: As the shutdowns of market and business following the spread of coronavirus have already affected the business activities last year, the business community...
Read more
HEADLINES

PML-N agrees to tender resignations before long march; PPP undecided

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary party on Monday decided to submit resignations to party leader Maryam Nawaz before the announcement of long march...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan’s cricket team to get tested for Covid-19 today

Ahead of the ODIs and T20Is scheduled with South Africa next month, Pakistan’s cricket team will undergo the first round of coronavirus testing on...

Walk-in vaccination for people aged 70 to begin today

Mechanics of weight management

Will guns remain silent at LoC?

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.