Teenage Hindu girl kidnapped, married off to Muslim man: family

KASHMORE: A 13-year-old girl was kidnapped from her home in Tangwani Taluka of Kashmore, her family has said.

Her father Takhtmal told a private TV channel that his daughter Kavita was kidnapped from their home by five people on March 8 and he has not heard from her.

The family has filed a first information report (FIR) against the kidnappers. In his statement, her father told the police that five people dragged his daughter from their home to a white vehicle and sped away.

He told police that he can identify four of the five kidnappers and their names are Mushtaq, Bhural, Rustam and Muhammad Bux. Two of them were carrying pistols. They told us not to resist and said they will marry her off to Mushtaq, Takhtmal said in his statement.

The teenager has been moved to Ghotki from Kashmore where she appeared before a court and sought protection from her family because she claimed she married Mushtaq against the will of her parents, Sindh chief minister’s Special Assistant and a lawyer Veerji Kohli said.

Kashmore SSP Amjad Shaikh confirmed that she appeared before a court on Wednesday and told the judge that her age is over 18.

Kohli said that there is no law to prove if someone is forcefully converted because the girls or young women appear before a judge and tell them they converted of their own free will. But, he added that the police will deal with this case under the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act.