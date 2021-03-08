CAA to allow new airlines to begin international operations

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has decided to help new airlines under an aviation policy start international operations after completing a mandatory six-month probationary period operating domestic flights.

In this regard, the aviation body has prepared recommendations which it said will be sent to the higher authorities for approval. However, permission will be given to the new airlines on the condition of its performance, regulations, and punctuality.

The performance review will include timely departures and arrivals. Moreover, it is declared mandatory for the new entrants to run domestic flights on social-economic routes, including Sukkur and Bahawalpur.

The development came after the regulatory body completed the preparations for implementing the Aviation Policy, 2021 in the light of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives.

The policy is projected to help spur the growth of the domestic aviation industry, attract private investment for the management and development of new airports, and help revive the struggling national carrier.

It hopes to accomplish its aim through a reversal of the Open Sky policy, a significant decrease in an assortment of taxes and capital requirements of, and airport charges for, local companies.