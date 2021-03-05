NATIONAL

Training, commitment enhance capability to tackle threats: COAS

The troops and units participating in the exercise displayed a great degree of professionalism and synergy while conducting offensive and defensive manoeuvres in different phases of the exercise: ISPR

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that excellent training and commitment enhance the operational capability for an effective response to all threats and challenges, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The military’s media wing in a statement said that the army chief expressed these views during a visit to a field training area in the Cholistan Desert on Friday.
The COAS was briefed about conduct modalities of a two-week long Corps level exercise “Zarb-e-Hadeed” aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations by creating synergy among the infantry, mechanised forces, combat aviation, surveillance platforms, army air defence and artillery while operating within the defensive operation cycle of a corps.
“The troops and units participating in the exercise displayed a great degree of professionalism and synergy while conducting offensive and defensive manoeuvres in different phases of the exercise,” the ISPR added.
Appreciating the dedication and professionalism of the participating troops, the COAS expressed complete satisfaction over combat readiness and training standards of Bahawalpur Corps. “Excellent training and commitment enhance the operational capability for an effective response to all threats and challenges,” General Bajwa emphasised while addressing the troops.
Later, the COAS visited logistic installations of Bahawalpur Corps and lauded the engineering skills and maintenance standards achieved at the facility.
Earlier, the army chief was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Khalid Zia on his arrival at the exercise area.

