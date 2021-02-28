HEADLINES

Parliament may lay down criteria for SAPMs: SC

A person having dual nationality is neither ineligible nor barred from appointment as SAPMs: SC

By News Desk

The Supreme Court in a judgement maintained that the members of parliament should introduce some criteria vis-a-vis the discretionary power of the prime minister in the appointment of his special assistants.

“We would like to observe that parliament may at an appropriate time consider laying down some criteria, minimum standards, educational qualifications, fields of expertise and level of experience for the appointment as special assistants to prime minister (SAPMs), says a 17- page detailed judgment. The verdict authored by Justice Ijazul Ahsan in a case wherein the appointments of SAPMs was challenged in the apex court, adds, “[This is necessary] in order to ensure that the exercise of discretion by the prime minister in this regard is properly structured, streamlined, circumscribed and systemised.

“This court has repeatedly acknowledged the contributions of overseas Pakistanis towards nation-building which cannot be ignored, debarred or questioned on the basis of frivolous and baseless assumptions and hypothesis which have no constitutional, legal or factual basis just in order to advance personal or political agendas,” the judgement added, clarifying that there was no restriction or prohibition against Pakistanis with dual nationalities.

“Therefore, the court held that a person having dual nationality is neither ineligible nor barred from appointment as SAPMs.”

The judgment laid special emphasis on the fact that the premier, due to his multi-faceted duties and obligations on the macro and political level and towards various specialised fields, would need “deeper and specialised knowledge, and understanding and experience in various areas and fields which he may not possess and is not required to possess”. As such, it maintained that frequent judicial interference in such matters would hamper the premier in the effective discharge of his functions and obligations.

“Therefore, to enable the prime minister, who has been elected on the basis of popular mandate notwithstanding his qualifications or expertise in different areas to run the affairs of the state in an efficient, effective, systematic and methodical, well-considered and well-planned manner, he ought to access and give a free hand to appoint those whose ability, knowledge, experience and expertise he trusts for assistance in running the affairs of the state.”

Previous articleSaudi Arabia has met the requirements of justice in the case Jamal Khashoggi: clerics
Next articlePM Imran praises China’s miraculous victory over poverty   
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

International forces trying to destabilise country internally: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Sunday said that some international forces were trying to destabilize Pakistan by creating chaos in the...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM Imran praises China’s miraculous victory over poverty   

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday took to popular social media site Twitter to felicitate Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese government on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Saudi Arabia has met the requirements of justice in the case Jamal Khashoggi: clerics

LAHORE:  A convention of more than 1,000 religious scholars and clerics from all over Pakistan said that Saudi Arabia has met the requirements of justice...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal predicts surprising results in Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday predicted "surprising results" in the upcoming Senate elections, following Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) recent...
Read more
HEADLINES

PTI ministers predict win in upcoming Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday said Pakistan would come out of the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM rejects OGRA summary to increase oil prices

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected a summary moved by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to increase the petroleum prices for...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Parliament may lay down criteria for SAPMs: SC

The Supreme Court in a judgement maintained that the members of parliament should introduce some criteria vis-a-vis the discretionary power of the prime minister...

Saudi Arabia has met the requirements of justice in the case Jamal Khashoggi: clerics

Bilawal predicts surprising results in Senate polls

CITY NOTES: Adding insult to injury

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.