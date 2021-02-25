Those who rigged Daska by-poll not booked even after week: Abbasi

KARACHI: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday regretted that a police case could not be lodged against those who “rigged” the NA-75 by-election in Daska city of Sialkot district even after a week.

Speaking to media in Karachi, Abbasi claimed presiding officers in the constituency were kidnapped but no action was taken against those responsible for the act and accused Prime Minister Imran Khan responsible for what he termed systematic vote fraud.

Abbasi said: “Is it not a crime to abduct presiding officers? The sanctity of public mandate is being violated by ministers, advisers, and the administration. Re-election should be held in the entire constituency.”

“If a former prime minister can be summoned to court, so should be the ones who stole the votes. There is no need for election reforms, only the implementation of the laws and the constitution is required,” he added.

“The institution of accountability [NAB] is itself accountable. Commissions are formed here to protect the culprits, and the same has been done in the Broadsheet LLC case. Imran Khan’s government is one of the most corrupt regimes of the world.”

He said that Transparency International has also declared the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the “most corrupt”.