World

Bitcoin declines 17pc as doubts grow over valuations

Cryptocurrency markets have been running hot this year as big money managers and companies begin to take the emerging asset class seriously

By Agencies

LONDON/SINGAPORE: Bitcoin tumbled 17 per cent on Tuesday, sparking a sell-off across cryptocurrency markets as investors grew nervous at sky-high valuations and leveraged players took profit.

The world’s biggest cryptocurrency suffered its biggest daily drop in a month, falling as low $45,000. Bitcoin was last down 11.3 per cent at 0939 GMT.

The drop extended a slump of nearly a fifth from a record high of $58,354 hit on Sunday – though bitcoin remains up around 60 per cent for the year.

Read more: Gujranwala police catch two suspects in Pakistan’s first Bitcoin robbery case

“The kinds of rallies we’ve been seeing aren’t sustainable and just invite pullbacks like this,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Ether, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation that often moves in tandem with bitcoin, also dropped more than 17% and last bought $1,461, down almost 30% from last week’s record peak.

Cryptocurrency markets have been running hot this year as big money managers and companies begin to take the emerging asset class seriously, piling money into the sector and driving confidence among small-time speculators.

A $1.5 billion investment in the crytocurrency by electric carmaker Tesla this month has helped vault bitcoin above $50,000 but may now lead to pressure on the company’s stock price as it has become sensitive to movements in bitcoin.

Rising government bond yields over recent days have hit riskier assets, spilling over into leveraged bitcoin markets, said Richard Galvin of crypto fund Digital Asset Capital Management.

“Markets were quite hit from a leverage perspective so that didn’t help,” he added.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who has flagged the need to regulate cryptocurrencies more closely, also said on Monday that bitcoin is extremely inefficient at conducting transactions and is a highly speculative asset.

Critics say the cryptocurrency’s high volatility is among reasons that it has so far failed to gain widespread traction as a means of payment.

Read more: SHC restrains FIA from harassing Bitcoin, other cryptocurrency dealers in Pakistan

Analysts said key price levels have played a large part in determining the direction of crypto markets.

“Because we’re so lacking in fundamentals, it’s the big figures that have proved to be support and resistance points,” said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at brokerage CMC Markets in Sydney.

“$50,000, $40,000 and $30,000 are the key chart levels at the moment. If we see it heading through $50,000, selling could accelerate.”

Previous articleCPEC: Pace and direction
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

How rich is Saudi Arabia? Kingdom does the math in balance sheet overhaul

The kingdom is working on creating a consolidated balance sheet of its assets and liabilities which will include items currently kept off the oil-rich...
Read more
World

Facebook ‘refriends’ Australia after changes to media laws

CALIFORNIA: Facebook said on Tuesday it will restore Australian news pages after negotiating changes with the government to a proposed law that forces tech...
Read more
World

A year on, India’s communal riot victims say justice still unserved

NEW DELHI: The shooter shouted “Victory to Lord Ram,” the Hindu god, before pulling the trigger that sent a bullet into Muhammad Nasir Khan’s...
Read more
World

Explainer: Why a plane’s engine exploded midair

COLORADO: The investigation into an engine explosion on a jetliner taking off from Denver is focusing on a fan blade that appeared to be...
Read more
World

US arrests wife of Mexico cartel chief El Chapo on drug charges

WASHINGTON: The wife of Mexican drug cartel boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was arrested and charged in the United States on Monday with helping...
Read more
World

US vows ‘firm action’ against Myanmar military

WASHINGTON: The United States will keep up “firm action” against Myanmar authorities violently cracking down on opponents of a military coup, Secretary of State...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Justice Isa case: SC reviews guidelines for dissenting judges

The Supreme Court (SC) has issued guidelines on how dissenting judges should act if they are called to sit in a review of a...

Facebook ‘refriends’ Australia after changes to media laws

‘Balochistan is being unjustly treated when it comes to the Senate elections’, says SAPM

France summons Pakistan envoy after Alvi condemns ‘Islamist separatism’ bill

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.