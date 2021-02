ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom when terrorists opened fire on a security post in Balochistan’s Kech district late Sunday night, the military’s media wing said.

The soldier was later identified as Sepoy Asad Mehdi.

The checkpoint was installed to secure the N-85 National Highway near Hoshab, Kech.

The locality has been cordoned off and escape routes have been closed, the army said in a statement.