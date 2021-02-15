NATIONAL

Pakistan’s new ambassador to UAE presents credentials to premier

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Afzaal Mahmood, Pakistan’s new ambassador in Abu Dhabi, on Monday presented his credentials to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Maktoum while welcoming the ambassador assured him of Abu Dhabi’s complete support during Mahmood’s tenure.

The ambassador also conveyed the greetings of Pakistan’s leadership.

A career Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP) officer, Mahmood assumed charge of the post on January 27, replacing Ghulam Dastgir who retired in October. He was earlier serving as Islamabad’s envoy in Manama.

“Afzal Mahmood carries a diverse experience of representing Pakistan at many international forums and in different parts of the world,” an embassy statement issued at the time said.

His notable postings in the past include as Consul General in Houston, United States, between 2013 and 2016, and as Deputy and Acting High Commissioner in Bangladesh from 2009 to 2013.

“Afzaal Mahmood also represented Pakistan at the United Nations Environment Programme and United Nations Human Settlements Programme in Nairobi as Deputy Permanent Representative during 2004-2007,” the statement added.

The UAE is home to around 1.5 million Pakistan nationals — the second largest Pakistani expatriate community abroad — and is the country’s largest trading partner in the Middle East.

Staff Report

Sports

India lead by 351 runs despite top-order collapse

CHENNAI: India suffered a batting collapse and slumped to 156-6 but even so their overall lead swelled to 351 at lunch on day three...

Soldier martyred in Balochistan security post attack

Arrest of young Indian activist, linked to Thunberg’s movement, stirs outrage

Pakistan’s new ambassador to UAE presents credentials to premier

