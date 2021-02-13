NATIONAL

Zardari convinces Nawaz for in-house change: sources

PPP shows its conditional willingness to tender resignations from assemblies

By INP

LAHORE: Former president and co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari, has convinced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for an in-house change, sources said on Saturday.

In a telephonic conversation between the two leaders, issues related to country’s political situation and others came under discussion.

Both the leaders agreed to keep the alliance alive. The former president got success in convincing the PML-N supremo for an in-house change, sources added.

The PML-N hinted at extending full support to PPP for the cause.

Sources privy to the development said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will support PPP, if it achieves the desired number game for in-house change.

The PPP has also shown its conditional willingness to tender resignations from the assemblies in case of failure of the in-house change, sources further said.

Earlier this week, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had discussed the country’s political situation, including long march, with Nawaz. In a telephonic conversation, the country’s overall political situation, preparations about the long march announced by the PDM and upcoming Senate polls had come under discussion.

INP

