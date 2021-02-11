World

India says reached accord with China for troop pull back on disputed border

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: India and China have agreed to disengage troops from a bitterly contested lake area in the western Himalayas, the Indian defence minister said on Thursday, in a breakthrough after a months-long standoff on the disputed border.

Rajnath Singh told parliament the accord had been reached after several rounds of talks between military commanders and diplomats.

“Our sustained talks with China have led to agreement on disengagement on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake,” he said.

China’s defence ministry said frontline troops from the two countries had begun to pull back from the shores of the lake on Wednesday.

The standoff began in April last year when India said Chinese troops had intruded deep into its side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) or the de facto border in the Ladakh area in the western Himalayas.

China said its troops were operating in its own area and accused Indian border guards of provocative actions.

In June last year, 20 Indian soldiers were killed when the two sides clashed with iron rods and stones in the Galwan Valley, the first combat losses on the border in 45 years. China also suffered an unspecified number of casualties.

Singh said the Indian government had told Beijing that peace and tranquility had been seriously disturbed by the actions of Chinese troops and bilateral ties had suffered.

Article continues after this advertisement

“To ensure disengagement in friction points along the LAC, it was our view that troops of both sides, who are now in close proximity, should vacate the forward deployments made in 2020 and return to the permanent and accepted bases,” he said.

Once the disengagement has been completed at the high altitude Pangong lake, military commanders will meet within 48 hours to discuss pull back from other areas, Singh said.

India and China fought a war in 1962 and since then have not been able to agree on their 3,500-kilometre long border.

Previous articleDigital siege: Internet cuts become favoured tool of regimes
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Digital siege: Internet cuts become favoured tool of regimes

LONDON: When army generals in Myanmar staged a coup last week, they briefly cut internet access in an apparent attempt to stymie protests. In...
Read more
Top Headlines

Biden and Xi hold first phone call amid tense US-China relations

WASHINGTON/BEIJING: US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held their first telephone call as leaders, with Biden saying a free and...
Read more
World

Houthis’ attack on Saudi airport sets plane on fire

ABHA: Yemen’s Houthis on Wednesday targeted an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia causing a civilian plane on the tarmac to catch fire, the kingdom’s...
Read more
World

China spacecraft enters Mars orbit, 2nd in two days after UAE

BEIJING: A Chinese spacecraft entered Mars' orbit on Wednesday on a mission to land a rover, collect data on underground water and possible signs...
Read more
World

Four blasts hit Kabul, district police chief among dead

KABUL: Four blasts rocked Afghanistan’s capital on Wednesday, killing two people, including a police chief who had been attempting to crack down on the...
Read more
World

US closely monitoring India-China border disputes, says State Department

WASHINGTON: The United States is closely monitoring border disputes between India and China and backs their peaceful resolution through direct dialogue, the State Department...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

All sectors contributed in fight against Covid-19: CJCSC

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Wednesday addressed a seminar on the social, economic and global impact of...

Epaper – February 11 LHR 2021

Epaper – February 11 KHI 2021

Epaper – February 11 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.