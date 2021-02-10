NATIONAL

Rescue efforts for missing climbers suspended again due to bad weather

Rescue efforts have been ongoing since the climbers went missing on February 5 while attempting to ascent the K2

By TLTP
GILGIT: The search operation for lost climbers was called off again on Wednesday due to bad weather conditions, informed missing climber Ali Sadpara’s son Sajid Sadpara in a tweet.

Sajid announced that the search for his father and other mountaineers had to be called off once again as he asked people to remember his father in their prayers.

Earlier, it was reported that a team of six local climbers had been formed to continue the search for missing climbers–Pakistan’s Ali Sadpara (45), Iceland’s John Snorri (47) and Chile’s Juan Pablo Mohr (34)–by land.

An aerial search operation for the three missing climbers was temporarily suspended a day ago due to strong winds and snowfall, and was to resume Wednesday with the army deploying a C-130 for the mission.

However, prevailing bad weather conditions appeared to have made it difficult to rely only on an air operation.

According to rescue sources, the area around the K2 and Baltoro Glacier remained covered by dark clouds even on Wednesday. The team of climbers was to attempt reaching the treacherous peak on foot with aerial guidance.

Rescue efforts have been ongoing since the climbers went missing on February 5 while attempting to ascent the K2. The climbers were last seen on the day around noon at what is considered the most difficult part of the climb: the Bottleneck, a steep and narrow gully just 300 metres shy of the 8,611 metre (28,251 feet) high K2.

Sajid and his cousins, Imtiaz and Akbar, have also been assisting the rescue efforts. They are all experienced climbers; his cousins are also said to have summited the K2 before.

TLTP

