NATIONAL

PM hails step of Sri Lankan premier about Muslims’ burial

There was a restriction of incineration of the bodies due to fears of infectivity in the midst of a pandemic

By Staff Report
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa’s assurance given in Sri Lankan Parliament on Wednesday, allowing Muslims to bury those who died of Covid-19.
In a tweet, the prime minister hailed the decision. Earlier, there was a restriction of incineration of the bodies due to fears of infectivity in the midst of a pandemic.
It may be noted that Sri Lanka had restricted its population through an official decree to incinerate all those who die out of Covid-19 so the viral spread in the midst of the pandemic can be reduced. However, this caused an uproar globally across Muslim communities and people protested as this decree hurt their religious sentiments and forced them into violating religious customs and final rites.

Previous articleSustained democracy could avoid money politics: SC
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sustained democracy could avoid money politics: SC

ISLAMABAD: Resuming the hearing of the presidential reference seeking guidelines of the Supreme Court (SC) for holding the upcoming Senate elections through an open...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt working to transform health, police departments: Buzdar

LAHORE: STAFF REPORT Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government is introducing different apps to improve the performance of the police department. Addressing...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nasir condemns baton-charging, tear gas shelling on govt employees

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has condemned the incident of tear gas shelling and baton-charging by the police on government employees in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Vaccination of people aged 65 years and above to begin from March: Asad

ISLAMABAD: The head of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Asad Umar, has announced that the registration of coronavirus vaccination for people aged 65 years...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rescue efforts for missing climbers suspended again due to bad weather

GILGIT: The search operation for lost climbers was called off again on Wednesday due to bad weather conditions, informed missing climber Ali Sadpara's son Sajid...
Read more
NATIONAL

Justice Isa questions PM Imran’s position on uplift grants for legislators

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance on the grant of development funds to members of the national and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

PTI and Pak-US relations

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s several tweets offering cooperation to the newly elected US President Joe Biden on a number of issues, including going after...

Avoiding accountability

Houthis’ attack on Saudi airport sets plane on fire

Nasir condemns baton-charging, tear gas shelling on govt employees

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.