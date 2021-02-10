PM hails step of Sri Lankan premier about Muslims’ burial

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa’s assurance given in Sri Lankan Parliament on Wednesday, allowing Muslims to bury those who died of Covid-19.

In a tweet, the prime minister hailed the decision. Earlier, there was a restriction of incineration of the bodies due to fears of infectivity in the midst of a pandemic.

It may be noted that Sri Lanka had restricted its population through an official decree to incinerate all those who die out of Covid-19 so the viral spread in the midst of the pandemic can be reduced. However, this caused an uproar globally across Muslim communities and people protested as this decree hurt their religious sentiments and forced them into violating religious customs and final rites.