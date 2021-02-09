Maryam Nawaz was ‘gifted’ laundered money: Farrukh Habib

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Secretary Farrukh Habib has accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz of having been “gifted” laundered money from her father, party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

While speaking to the media outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) this afternoon, he pointed out that while the party accuses the PTI of having gotten foreign funding, all of their leaders are sitting aborad.

“The foreign funding case is getting on Maryam’s nerves,” he said. He dared the PML-N to appear before the ECP and present their money trail. In this regard, he pointed out that the ruling party had indeed produced documents of over 40,000 donors.

Habib recalled that Maryam was “caught with her lies, including in the Calibri font faux pas [in the Panama Papers leaks].”

The PTI leader said it was the PML-N leader who told us about the Sharif family’s ties with Indian businessman Sajjan Jindal.

“He had been funding the Sharif family, not because of their friendly ties, but against Pakistan’s interests,” he added.

Earlier this month, Habib had said that both the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and PML-N had urged the scrutiny panel of the ECP not to share their related bank record with him.

“They formally called on the committee that the record, sought from banks should not be shared with the petitioner, me and my lawyer which shows they are afraid of reality and truth about their accounts,” he had maintained.

“There are discrepancies and contradictions in the record they had submitted and the one obtained from the banks,” he had noted at the time, and had referred to late ex-PM Benazir Bhutto’s book to allege that Nawaz Sharif had received $10 million from Osama bin Laden in 1990s to bring no-trust move against her government.