NATIONAL

UN recognises threat to Pakistan posed by Afghanistan-based TTP, JuA terrorists

The report cautions that the merger of TTP has enhanced the threat of terrorism to Pakistan and the region, as it has 'increased the strength of TTP and resulted in a sharp increase in attacks'

By APP

NEW YORK: A new United Nations’ (UN) report has acknowledged the action taken by the Pakistani government against individuals engaged in terrorist activities, saying terror group Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was responsible for over 100 ‘cross-border’ attacks within three months last year.

On its part, Pakistan has consistently highlighted the terrorism threat from the TTP.

- Advertisement -

The report points to the arrests in Pakistan of “individuals engaging in terrorism financing and the freezing of the assets of designated individuals and entities”.

The diplomats noted that the UN acknowledgment of Pakistan actions comes at a time when India continues to blame Pakistan for inaction against the designated groups.

Reporting on the activities of the TTP, the UN report saw the ‘reunification of splinter groups [of TTP] that took place in Afghanistan’.

The report records that ‘five entities pledged alliance to TTP in July and August last year, including the Shehryar Mehsud group, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), Hizb-ul-Ahrar, the Amjad Farooqi group and the Usman Saifullah group (formerly known as Lashkar-e- Jhangvi)’.

The report cautions that the merger of TTP has enhanced the threat of terrorism to Pakistan and the region, as it has ‘increased the strength of TTP and resulted in a sharp increase in attacks’.

In this regard, the UN reported ‘TTP was responsible for more than 100 cross-border attacks between July and October last year’.

The report said that, based on estimates, the TTP’s fighting strength ranges between 2,500 and 6,000.

Last year, Pakistan handed over a dossier to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the Indian sponsorship of TTP and JuA. Both terrorist groups were designated by the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the Security Council.

Previous articleBilawal vows to stop govt from holding open ballot Senate elections
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Bilawal vows to stop govt from holding open ballot Senate elections

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday vowed to not let the government "violate the sanctity" of the secret ballot in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Judges barred from sharing professional content on social media

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Judge Muhammad Qasim Khan on Saturday ordered the district judiciary to stop spreading content with reference to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad proposes PDM parties merge to form new political party

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday suggested that opposition parties part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to merge...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ali Sadpara, 2 others reported missing on K2 expedition

Ali Sadpara and two other team members, who are on an expedition to conquer K2 during the winter, remain missing as of Saturday as...
Read more
NATIONAL

Akbar rejects PML-N’s ‘premature victory’ claim in UK tabloid defamation case

ISLAMABAD: Special Adviser to PM on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Saturday rejected "premature claims" of victory put forward by Pakistan Muslim...
Read more
NATIONAL

LB polls to cost Rs18 billion, ECP secretary says

ISLAMABAD: The local bodies (LB) elections will cost Rs18 billion to the national exchequer, the secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Ali Sadpara, 2 others reported missing on K2 expedition

Ali Sadpara and two other team members, who are on an expedition to conquer K2 during the winter, remain missing as of Saturday as...

Akbar rejects PML-N’s ‘premature victory’ claim in UK tabloid defamation case

LB polls to cost Rs18 billion, ECP secretary says

Church leaders urge govt to act against blasphemy law misuse

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.