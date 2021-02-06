PM assures support to promote tourism, conserve forests in KP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government of all-out support to promote tourism and conserve forest in the province to cope with the environmental challenges.

The prime minister gave the assurance in a meeting with the parliamentarians, who called on him on Saturday.

The premier also called for exploiting immense tourism potential in KP, besides assuring for the expansion of Swat Motorway on the request of the parliamentarians.

The meeting was attended by SAFRON Minister Sahibzada Mahboob Sultan, Punjab Minister Sardar Asif Nakai, MNAs Mian Shafiq Arain, Malik Umar Aslam, Muhammad Amir Sultan, Prince Nawaz Alai and Haider Ali Khan, MPA Zubair Ahmed, and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar.

The meeting discussed the problems faced by the respective constituencies of the parliamentarians and development works.

The Prime Minister also assured for the construction of a new district headquarters hospital in Jhang on Sultan’s request and Railway underpass in Lodhran on the requested of Arain.

Arain thanked the prime minister for approving the up-gradation of Multan-Lodhran Road.

Haider apprised the premier of the steps being taken for promotion of tourism in Swat as well as across the KP province.

Prince Nawaz thanked the prime minister for approval of a grid station and construction of a road in Battagram, which, he said, would help boost tourism and create investment and job opportunities.

As requested by a parliamentarian, the prime minister also instructed the early issuance of notification to define boundaries between Battagarm and Kohistan by the Survey of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the premier, while presiding over a meeting for promotion of the knowledge economy, stressed for designing and imparting modern technical and professional training to youth in accordance with market needs.

The prime minister said that imparting modern skills training can better help explore youth’s potential. He also emphasised for building a strong linkage between educational institutions and the market.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood and head of Prime Minister Task Force on Science and Technology Dr Attaur Rehman also attended the meeting.

Imran said as a considerable size of the country’s population comprises youth and their potential can be utilised only by equipping them with modern sciences. He added the government’s educational reforms are not merely meant to elevate the education standards but also to inculcate high moral values in the students’ personalities.

He said the purpose of introducing the subject of Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) in higher classes is to acquaint the students with the Islamic teachings.

Shafqat apprised the meeting of the various initiatives for promotion of the knowledge economy in the country while Rehman put forward proposals to promote artificial intelligence, biotechnology and other sciences.