Pakistan will stand with Kashmir against Indian atrocities, says Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said that Pakistan would continue to stand with their Kashmiri brethren struggling against the Indian atrocities, military attacks, oppression and cruelty in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister, in his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, said that today the people of Pakistan expressed solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers, reiterating their pledge that Pakistan would continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiris right to self-determination.

He said that the Kashmir dispute was an unfinished agenda of the sub-continent’s partition, and the one-sided and illegal step of India on August 5, 2019, on Kashmir had further increased the importance of the day of February 5.

The unarmed and oppressed Kashmiris, he added, had been the victims of inhuman treatment of India for the last seven decades. However, the continuous military siege, communication blockade, media blackouts and severe restrictions faced by the Kashmiris in the last 18 months were unprecedented in the world, he further said.

Faraz said that India was now known as a cruel and oppressive imperial state, which had not only usurped the basic rights of Kashmiris but also made the lives of minorities in the country miserable.

Especially the Muslims were targetted with discriminatory treatment and oppression, he added.

The minister pointed out that there was no respect and protection for the life, property, businesses, social and economic rights, and sacred religious and historic places of Muslims in India.

The Kashmiri people were struggling for the last seven decades for their just, democratic and basic rights, he observed.

He called upon the international community to force India to stop its inhuman treatment of the Kashmiris.

He urged the civilised world to play its just role in ensuring the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people in light of the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was standing with the Kashmiri people and he raised voice for their rights at the international forums, the minister stated.

Separately, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi said that Pakistan wanted peace in the region and would move forward for the just cause of Kashmir freedom movement as soon as the aspirations of Kashmiri people were recognized according to the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

“Our desire for peace however shouldn’t be taken as weakness. Any misadventure by an enemy would be responded with full force”, he said in a series of tweets in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He said that the entire Pakistani nation stands united in solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Earlier, talking to APP, he urged media to raise Kashmir issue and highlight the sacrifices made by the people of Jammu and Kashmir to awareness international community with the real situation in the valley.