HEADLINES

Pakistan will stand with Kashmir against Indian atrocities, says Faraz

Minister says Kashmiris have been struggling for the last seven decades for their just, democratic and basic rights

By APP

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said that Pakistan would continue to stand with their Kashmiri brethren struggling against the Indian atrocities, military attacks, oppression and cruelty in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister, in his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, said that today the people of Pakistan expressed solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers, reiterating their pledge that Pakistan would continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiris right to self-determination.

- Advertisement -

He said that the Kashmir dispute was an unfinished agenda of the sub-continent’s partition, and the one-sided and illegal step of India on August 5, 2019, on Kashmir had further increased the importance of the day of February 5.

The unarmed and oppressed Kashmiris, he added, had been the victims of inhuman treatment of India for the last seven decades. However, the continuous military siege, communication blockade, media blackouts and severe restrictions faced by the Kashmiris in the last 18 months were unprecedented in the world, he further said.

Faraz said that India was now known as a cruel and oppressive imperial state, which had not only usurped the basic rights of Kashmiris but also made the lives of minorities in the country miserable.

Especially the Muslims were targetted with discriminatory treatment and oppression, he added.

The minister pointed out that there was no respect and protection for the life, property, businesses, social and economic rights, and sacred religious and historic places of Muslims in India.

The Kashmiri people were struggling for the last seven decades for their just, democratic and basic rights, he observed.

He called upon the international community to force India to stop its inhuman treatment of the Kashmiris.

He urged the civilised world to play its just role in ensuring the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people in light of the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was standing with the Kashmiri people and he raised voice for their rights at the international forums, the minister stated.

Separately, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi said that Pakistan wanted peace in the region and would move forward for the just cause of Kashmir freedom movement as soon as the aspirations of Kashmiri people were recognized according to the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

“Our desire for peace however shouldn’t be taken as weakness. Any misadventure by an enemy would be responded with full force”, he said in a series of tweets in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He said that the entire Pakistani nation stands united in solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, talking to APP, he urged media to raise Kashmir issue and highlight the sacrifices made by the people of Jammu and Kashmir to awareness international community with the real situation in the valley.

Previous articlePakistan calls for combating Islamophobia on first-ever International Day of Human Fraternity
Next articleIndian protesters against agriculture reforms attract new supporters
Avatar
APP

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

No change in Pakistan’s principled position on Kashmir dispute: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Friday said that there is no change in Pakistan's principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute that remains...
Read more
HEADLINES

FM calls upon UN to urge India to immediately lift military siege in IOK

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has approached United Nations Security Council president and the UN secretary general, apprising them of gross and systematic violations...
Read more
HEADLINES

Punjab governor, CM express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar along with the provincial ministers and members of the assembly, on the occasion of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan plans to use Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines for elderly

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan plans to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines to its elderly population, a health official said. The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘Pretty limited’ evidence against Shehbaz Sharif, concedes Daily Mail

Andrew Caldecott, a lawyer for the Associated Papers, said that the evidence against the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was "pretty limited" whilst...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM urges public to reject PTI in upcoming AJK elections

https://youtu.be/VSVDky--TOQ The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an 11-party coalition against the government, urged the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to reject the ruling...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

FM calls upon UN to urge India to immediately lift military...

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has approached United Nations Security Council president and the UN secretary general, apprising them of gross and systematic violations...

Humanity is a lost treasure

Online exams

Praise the paperwork 

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.