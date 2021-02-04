Three of family injured in cylinder blast

PESHAWAR: At least three members of a family received serious burn injuries in a gas explosion in here on Thursday morning.

Rescue officials said the injured — identified as Mudassar Shah,36, his wife Aysha Bibi 32, and his son Musa Khan — were rushed to Lady Reading Hospital.

It further said the condition of the injured was stated to be stable at the hospital.

Gas accumulated in the house due to leakage from the heater and when in the morning the mother of the children lit the match a powerful explosion occurred.

A major portion of the house was badly damaged in the blast.