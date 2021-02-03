Malnutrition, a major problem

Malnutrition is the conditioning of unhealthy food in living organisms in which people are suffering a lot. It is a fact that the majority of the world is lacking proper food. Global nutrition is that there are 10.7 million victims of nutrition in Pakistan because of poverty.

Malnutrition is caused by a lack of protein in the diet. The deficiency of protein caused a disease known as kwashiorkor. When someone does not get balanced nutrition then they will not develop physical growth and mental order. More than 820 million people are victims of malnutrition. The lack of a balanced diet is increasing day by day. When a newborn child doesn’t get enough milk then that child will also be the patient of kwashiorkor.

A country can’t provide enough food to its people because of a shortage of food. Thousands of food are being thrown daily, such as being thrown in the dustbin and being thrown in the streets. So, we need to take care of such important aspects of life to they are the work of humanity to provide that food to baggers and needy.

Mahdeem Hussain

Turbat