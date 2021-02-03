Opinion

Malnutrition, a major problem

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
9
0

Malnutrition is the conditioning of unhealthy food in living organisms in which people are suffering a lot. It is a fact that the majority of the world is lacking proper food. Global nutrition is that there are 10.7 million victims of nutrition in Pakistan because of poverty.

Malnutrition is caused by a lack of protein in the diet. The deficiency of protein caused a disease known as kwashiorkor. When someone does not get balanced nutrition then they will not develop physical growth and mental order. More than 820 million people are victims of malnutrition. The lack of a balanced diet is increasing day by day. When a newborn child doesn’t get enough milk then that child will also be the patient of kwashiorkor.

A country can’t provide enough food to its people because of a shortage of food. Thousands of food are being thrown daily, such as being thrown in the dustbin and being thrown in the streets. So, we need to take care of such important aspects of life to they are the work of humanity to provide that food to baggers and needy.

Mahdeem Hussain

Turbat

Previous articleSea intrusion
Next articleFreedom of expression overriding priority of govt: Faraz
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Sea intrusion

Khharochhan, a settlement along the Arabian Sea Coast in the Indus Delta area near Thatta, is on the verge of disappearance due to sea...
Read more
Letters

Skilled man power

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stressing on the importance of vocational training and skilled manpower in socio-economic development directed the federal and provincial...
Read more
Editorials

General Bajwa’s message to the world

COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has sent a message to the world that Pakistan is a peaceful country. Further that Pakistan wants the resolution...
Read more
Editorials

Missing persons

The recent court decision on missing persons have moved Prime Minister Imran Khan to say that his government would not tolerate any missing persons...
Read more
Comment

Restoration of constitutional vision and democracy

On 14 August 1973, Pakistan was declared a constitutional democracy. On papers it is called the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. while it is neither...
Read more
Comment

Indo-French Bonhomie Destabilizing South Asia

India is rapidly increasing its weapons capability in order to threaten and coerce Pakistan so that it would submit to India’s hegemonic designs. Such...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

HEADLINES

PIA to continue bringing back Pakistanis from Saudi Arabia

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has said that it will continue flights to bring back passengers from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan. A spokesperson of the national...

Freedom of expression overriding priority of govt: Faraz

Malnutrition, a major problem

Sea intrusion

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.