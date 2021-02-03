Sports

Azam hopes for dry wicket in second Test against South Africa

By Agencies

RAWALPINDI: Babar Azam expects a repeat of the first Test dry pitch when Pakistan takes on South Africa in the second Test on Thursday.

Babar, captaining Pakistan in his first Test series, needs at least a draw in the second Test to secure first test series win against South Africa in 18 years.

Pakistan’s only Test series win against the Proteas was in 2003 at home.

“We will be more focused and will try to get the result in our favor,” Babar told reporters during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

Pakistan made a grand recovery from 27-4 through century-maker Fawad Alam in the first Test to beat the Proteas by seven wickets inside four days. On a dry wicket at Karachi, spinners Nauman Ali, who was playing in his first Test match, and Yasir Shah, an experienced leggie, shared 14 wickets in between them.

“The wicket here looks similar to the one in Karachi, except that the conditions will be much cooler,” Babar said. “There’s no need of a fourth fast bowler as the wicket looks dry.”

The captain hinted that he didn’t see any change in the playing XI for the second Test, barring some drastic change in the conditions before the toss.

“You never know the weather in Rawalpindi, if it gets more cloudy and overcast tomorrow, then we will see,” he said.

Babar was aware that green shirts have a great opportunity to clinch the series and said the win at Karachi has given the team enough confidence for the second Test.

“We gained a lot of confidence from the victory in the first Test, but we can’t take them lightly and we know they can bounce back,” he said.

South African top-order batsmen struggled against the spin in both innings with Nauman and Shah extracting assistance from the bowlers’ rough mark from both ends.

Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen showed some resilience in the second innings and even overhauled Pakistan’s huge first-innings lead of 155 before Nauman bagged his maiden five-wicket haul and Shah picked up four wickets which left Pakistan to chase only 88 runs.

South Africa opener Dean Elgar has recovered from a bruised hand while wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi could come into the side after he was ruled out at the last minute due to a back spasm.

Captain Quinton de Kock had two below-par knocks, while experienced Faf du Plessis clearly struggled to negotiate the spin of Shah and could score only 23 and 10.

And de Kock knows his batsmen have to do better than the two scores of 220 and 245 at Karachi.

“We did let ourselves down in the first innings, (and) that was the point in the game where we let ourselves down the most,” de Kock had said after the first Test.

Both teams are out of the ICC World Test Championship final race at Lord’s in June.

Pakistan is number five while South Africa slipped to the number six after losing the first Test.

New Zealand has already qualified for the final with England, India and Australia all in the running for the remaining spot.

Previous articleIndia warns Twitter to comply with orders to block accounts
Next articlePunjab to upgrade 800 elementary schools to high level
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Pakistan may make changes in squad: Misbah

Pakistani head coach Misbahul Haq has said that there is a possibility of some changes in the squad for the second Test against South...
Read more
Sports

ATP Cup: Djokovic registers hard-fought win, Nadal pulls out of Spain’s tie

MELBOURNE: Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic got his season off to a perfect start with a battling win over Denis Shapovalov in the ATP Cup...
Read more
Sports

Australia’s tour of South Africa postponed due to coronavirus

CANBERRA: Australia's cricket tour of South Africa has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Cricket Australia said in a statement on Tuesday. Australian players...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan eye first Test series win over South Africa in 17 years

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan will look to end a 17-year wait for a series win against South Africa and leapfrog the Proteas in the rankings in...
Read more
Sports

Misbah warns against complacency in second Test against South Africa

RAWALPINDI: Head coach Misbahul Haq doesn’t want his team to get complacent ahead of this week’s second Test match against South Africa. The home side...
Read more
Sports

Venus crushes Rus to set up Kvitova showdown in Yarra Valley Classic

SYDNEY: Former world number one Venus Williams produced a vintage display to outclass Netherlands’ Arantxa Rus in straight sets and storm into the second round...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

LAHORE

Punjab to upgrade 800 elementary schools to high level

LAHORE: Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas has said the province would upgrade as many as 800 secondary schools to a high school level...

Azam hopes for dry wicket in second Test against South Africa

India warns Twitter to comply with orders to block accounts

PDM long march to start on March 15: reports

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.