Khattak clarifies bizarre one-man force speech

ISLAMABAD: A day after delivering a controversial speech declaring that the government could not function without him “even for a day”, Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Sunday clarified he was in fact “indebted” to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Clearly mentioned in my speech for the locals of my village in Nowshera that I’m sincere & indebted to Imran Khan,” he said in a tweet.

“We are successful in our const[est]. due to our efforts & support of IK [Imran Khan]. We will defeat all opp. parties ganged up against the candidate we [PTI] are supporting for the by-elec[ion].”

On Saturday, Khattak, while addressing a meeting of supporters in his native district of Nowshera of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said: “I can take whoever I want to the heights [of success] and make zero whoever I want and this is a result of my hard work.”

He also said he was “competing against the entire country.” “If I do [not want it to], Imran Khan’s government would not function even for one day but I am indebted to him.”

“I do not only handle government officials but also deal with members of the opposition. Everyone respects me.”

The by-poll in the PK-63 constituency of the Nowshera district is scheduled to be held on February 19. The seat fell vacant after the death of PTI MPA Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel from coronavirus in June last.