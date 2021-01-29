Sports

World No 1 Djokovic plays through pain to defeat Sinner in Adelaide exhibition

The 17-time Grand Slam winner did not appear for the first set against Sinner

By Agencies

SYDNEY: World No 1 Novak Djokovic played only one of two scheduled sets in his opening game of the season Friday as he grapples with a nasty blister on his racquet hand ahead of the Australian Open.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner did not appear for the first set against young Italian Jannik Sinner at an exhibition in Adelaide, just hours after emerging from two weeks’ quarantine, with fellow Serb Filip Krajinovic taking his place.

But with a near full crowd at Memorial Drive, Djokovic said he could not stay away and came on court for the second set, to huge roars.

“I’m sorry that I didn’t step on the court from the beginning. I had to do some treatment with my physio and I wasn’t feeling my best the last couple of days,” the defending Australian Open champion said after winning his set 6-3.

“I didn’t know how I was going to react, but I wanted to play, I wanted to get out here. Thank you so much for making our day and making our year. We didn’t play in front of this big a crowd in 12 months so this is something very special,” he added.

Television pictures showed a raw blister on the palm of his right hand, where he grips his racquet. Djokovic said it was painful, although it did not appear to hamper his shot-making.

“It’s not easy, but it’s part of what we do. We’re professional athletes, we learn over the years to play with the pain. It’s just a question of whether the pain is bearable or not,” he said.

“So obviously, coming off a hard training block and having the ATP Cup and Australian Open around the corner, you don’t want to risk it too much. But the emotion was so strong in me to come out on the court today, seeing almost full stands, I just had to play. That’s it, I had to play.”

Previous articleLiverpool end barren run with win against Spurs; Kane suffers ankle injury
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Liverpool end barren run with win against Spurs; Kane suffers ankle injury

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool ended a five-game winless run in the Premier League to move back into the top four with a 3-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur...
Read more
Sports

Nauman, Yasir spin Pakistan to seven-wicket win over South Africa

KARACHI: Debutant Nauman Ali took five wickets and fellow spinner Yasir Shah grabbed four to give Pakistan a seven-wicket victory in the first Test against...
Read more
Sports

We will do everything to organise a safe Olympics: IOC chief hints at Games without fans

TOKYO: Olympic chief Thomas Bach on Wednesday said organisers were committed to holding a “successful and safe” Tokyo Games this year, dismissing cancellation talk as...
Read more
Sports

Manchester United’s title hopes hit, Chelsea’s Tuchel era begins with stalemate

LONDON: Manchester United’s Premier League title hopes suffered a huge blow on Wednesday with a 2-1 defeat by bottom side Sheffield United as Chelsea started...
Read more
Sports

Yasir helps Pakistan foil South Africa fight in first Test

KARACHI: Pakistan's spinners Yasir Shah and Nauman Ali grabbed three wickets in the space of ten runs to halt South Africa's fightback on the third...
Read more
Sports

Manchester City thump West Brom to go top, Arsenal turn tables on Southampton

LONDON: Manchester City thrashed West Brom 5-0 to move back top of the Premier League on Tuesday as Arsenal aided their push towards the European...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

COAS General Bajwa, Qatar Emir discuss security cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Qatar Emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, ARY News reported on Friday,...

Clashes break at out at key farmers’ protest site in Indian capital

PTI government recovers billions of rupees, Akbar tells NA

Pakistan to be made strong industrial, agro-based economy: PM

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.