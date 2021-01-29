Sports

Nauman, Yasir spin Pakistan to seven-wicket win over South Africa

Pakistan 378 and 90 for 3 (Azhar 31 not out, Azam 30, Nortje 2-24) beat South Africa 220 and 245 (Markram 74, van der Dussen 64, Nauman 5-35, Yasir 4-79) by seven wickets

By Agencies
Pakistan's spinner Nauman Ali, right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Temba Bavuma during the fourth day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

KARACHI: Debutant Nauman Ali took five wickets and fellow spinner Yasir Shah grabbed four to give Pakistan a seven-wicket victory in the first Test against South Africa in Karachi on Friday.

Nauman finished with 5-35 and Yasir took 4-79 as South Africa slumped to 245 all out in their second innings on the fourth day on a wearing National Stadium pitch that favoured spin bowlers.

Pakistan, needing 88 for victory, lost openers Abid Ali, Imran Butt and Babar Azam for a total of 52 runs before achieving the target in 22.5 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Azhar Ali was 31 not out while Fawad Alam – who hit a fighting hundred in the first innings – hit the winning boundary.

It was only Pakistan’s fifth victory against South Africa in 27 Tests.

Anrich Nortje bowled Abid in the first over after lunch and then had Butt caught behind to finish with figures of 2/24.

Azam, on his Test captaincy debut, was dismissed leg before by Keshav Maharaj.

It was a spinners’ battle on a brownish wicket, allowing Nauman to record figures of 7-73 and Yasir 7-133. In contrast, South Africa’s spinners managed just four wickets.

Pakistan had taken a crucial 158-run first innings lead, thanks to a fighting century from Fawad and half centuries from Faheem Ashraf and Azhar.

The writing was on the wall as South Africa lost nightwatchman Maharaj on the first ball of the day, bowled for two by pacer Hasan Ali.

South African skipper Quinton de Kock had a miserable 50th Test as he followed his 15 in the first innings with just two runs as he was caught off a lazy push off Yasir.

Temba Bavuma, who scored 40, added 42 for the seventh wicket with George Linde before being the last man out as Nauman took the last four wickets in a rapid 22 balls.

He dismissed Linde for 11, Kagiso Rabada for a single run, and Anrich Nortje for a duck, before removing Bavuma, to become the 12th Pakistani bowler to take five wickets in an innings on his debut.

South Africa are on their first tour of Pakistan for 14 years.

The second Test will start from February 4 in Rawalpindi.

Previous articleTaliban deal under review, US state secretary tells Afghan president
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

We will do everything to organise a safe Olympics: IOC chief hints at Games without fans

TOKYO: Olympic chief Thomas Bach on Wednesday said organisers were committed to holding a “successful and safe” Tokyo Games this year, dismissing cancellation talk as...
Read more
Sports

Manchester United’s title hopes hit, Chelsea’s Tuchel era begins with stalemate

LONDON: Manchester United’s Premier League title hopes suffered a huge blow on Wednesday with a 2-1 defeat by bottom side Sheffield United as Chelsea started...
Read more
Sports

Yasir helps Pakistan foil South Africa fight in first Test

KARACHI: Pakistan's spinners Yasir Shah and Nauman Ali grabbed three wickets in the space of ten runs to halt South Africa's fightback on the third...
Read more
Sports

Manchester City thump West Brom to go top, Arsenal turn tables on Southampton

LONDON: Manchester City thrashed West Brom 5-0 to move back top of the Premier League on Tuesday as Arsenal aided their push towards the European...
Read more
Sports

Fawad Alam century leads Pakistan to 308-8 against South Africa

KARACHI: Fawad Alam’s third Test century put Pakistan in charge on the second day of the first Test against South Africa on Wednesday. The 35-year-old Alam...
Read more
Sports

Cricket Australia confirms Indian players racially abused

CANBERRA: A Cricket Australia (CA) probe on Wednesday concluded Indian players were racially abused during the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, but...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PTI government recovers billions of rupees, Akbar tells NA

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Friday told the National Assembly (NA) that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI)...

Pakistan to be made strong industrial, agro-based economy: PM

US State Secretary prepared to prosecute acquitted Omar Sheikh in Pearl murder case

Indian, Pakistani delegates clash over Kashmir at UN

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.