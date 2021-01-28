PTI proposes amendments to Constitution to ensure election transparency

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was making all-out efforts, amendments to three articles of the Constitution, to ensure transparency in the upcoming Senate elections as it fully believed in a fair electoral process.

Addressing a news conference while flanked by PM’s Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, Faraz stated that it was Prime Minister Imran Khan who had been stressing from the day one that his government would strive to hold the Senate election in a free and transparent manner.

Shibli Faraz added that, unfortunately, in the past, the elections of the upper house of the Parliament became controversial due to horse-trading, sale and purchase of the votes, and change of loyalties, consequently affecting the credibility and moral standing of the winners.

The PTI, he maintained, was ready to pay any price for the transparent election process, as it was the only party which had expelled its 20 provincial assembly members on the suspicion of voting against the party lines in the past.

“We removed 20 sitting MPAs from our government in KP because there was a doubt that they used their vote incorrectly and some transactions happened that were unacceptable. Only the PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan could have removed sitting MPAs. We have not seen such an example in the past or in the present”.

The minister stressed it was an opportunity for the opposition parties to fulfil their pledge, which they had made in the Charter of Democracy. Faraz pointed out that the charter had been signed between Pakistan Mulism League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in 2006, and that it was “time for implementation”.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Babar Awan announced that the PTI has readied a “package to bring three reforms in the Constitution”. He said that te rate of buying votes had already been set as most ruling governments wanted to increase the number of seats, but the PTI was determined to ensure transparency.

“The bill will introduce three amendments,” he added, one of which would be “to Article 63-1C of the Constitution”.

“We’re using the words ‘open vote’ instead of ‘single transferable vote’,” he explained.

The government’s proposed amendments included replacing ‘single transferable vote’ in Article 59(2) of the Constitution with ‘open vote’, changing Article 63(1)(c) to allow Pakistanis with dual nationalities to contest elections, and to include the word Senate in Article 226 of the Constitution.

In case a dual national wins an election he would have to give a clear proof before taking oath as the legislator that he had renounced his foreign citizenship. If he will lose the election, the dual national will have no need to renounce his foreign citizenship, he further explained.

Awan said the constitutional amendment bill was a “test case” for political parties and would identify their stance on holding transparent elections.

The introduction of reforms package in Parliament will make it clear who in the opposition supported fair elections and wanted to stop the buying of votes and horse trading and who would be doing otherwise, he continued.

“Governments do not go as a result of bad prayers but through a no-confidence motion under a constitutional procedure,” he said. “The transparency report is another proof of the PML-N’s corruption.”

The advisor said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made it clear that, irrespective of the fact that his party would get more or less votes, he would pursue the electoral reforms in the Senate and pave the path for accountability.

Dr Babar Awan said a road map had been given to the political parties in the Parliament to stop the horse trading and buying of votes in elections.

Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto signed the Charter of Democracy in May 2006 and one of its point was that indirect elections should be open and identifiable votes should be cast in it, he observed.

The advisor said the reforms were a national agenda and nobody would want to get Senators elected through use of money or corruption.

Dr Babar urged the opposition parties to support the government in undertaking electoral reforms in the Parliament.

The a bill comprising of the aforementioned three amendments to the Constitution of Pakistan would be presented in the Parliament next week ahead of the upcoming Senate elections.