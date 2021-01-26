PM summons details of under-trial cases in international courts

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday took notice of under-trial pending cases in international courts and summoned details of cases from authorities concerned.

According to details, the issue of under-trial cases in international courts was raised in the cabinet meeting. Some cabinet members expressed concerns over Pakistan losing cases in international courts.

Federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari told the cabinet that Pakistan has spent billions of rupees on under-trial cases and lost several cases despite paying huge amounts to lawyers.

Taking notice of the pending cases in international courts, the premier summoned details of under-trial cases and lawyers looking over those cases in international courts.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran opposed the mortgaging of Islamabad’s biggest park, F-9 Park, for launching the Islamic-denominated Ijara Sukuk bonds at domestic and international markets.

The cabinet decided to mortgage Islamabad Club instead of the F-9 Park named after Fatimah Jinnah.