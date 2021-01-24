HEADLINES

Pakistani climber, son set to ascend K2 without oxygen today

Sadpara shared a photo of him along with his son and said that they had reached C3 point from the base camp and after taking some rest, they will begin their expedition to climb K2

By TLTP

SKARDU: Pakistani climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara has announced that he along with his son would be hoisting the Pakistan flag at the K2 peak on Monday morning after scaling the second highest peak of the globe without oxygen.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, Sadpara shared a photo of him along with his son and said that they had reached C3 point from the base camp and after taking some rest, they will begin their expedition to climb K2 without oxygen from 9:00 pm on Sunday.

“Insha’Allah, we will be able to complete our expedition by 9:00 am on Monday and will hoist the Pakistani flag on the peak of K2,” he said in a message on the micro-blogging site. He further asked the nation to remember them in their prayers.

It is pertinent to mention here that a team of Pakistani and foreign climbers had begun their expedition to ascend the second highest mountain of the globe, K2, without oxygen to set a world record, days after the peak was scaled for the first time in winter by a Nepalese team.

“We are embarking on the mission to summit the mountain and the team will include me, my son Sajid Sadpara and John Snorri, Muhammad Ali Sadpara said and asked the entire nation to pray for their success. We will make our country proud by achieving the milestone of climbing the top peak without oxygen,” the mountaineer said adding that although their mission was difficult but not impossible,” he tweeted earlier.

Previous articleOperation against land mafia continues without any political pressure: Firdous
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Operation against land mafia continues without any political pressure: Firdous

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that, on the direction of CM Usman Buzdar, without accepting...
Read more
HEADLINES

Motorists get CNG for 12 hours in Punjab, 24 hours in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The compressed natural gas stations reopened in Sindh for 24 hours after six days, while motorists in Punjab and Islamabad got CNG supply for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tears and fears as India’s huge coronavirus vaccine campaign falters

India's huge coronavirus vaccination drive is behind schedule, with a third of recipients not showing up for appointments because of safety fears, technical glitches...
Read more
HEADLINES

PDM set to evaluate Bilawal’s ‘in-house’ change formula today

ISLAMABAD: The opposition alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set to discuss the proposal of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto...
Read more
NATIONAL

Zubaida arrives in Iraq to explore defence cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal Khan arrived in Iraq on a four-day official visit to discuss defence cooperation. "The federal minister will meet...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘You have to engage with this new Pakistan’, Qureshi tells Biden administration

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday urged the new Biden administration to recognise that the world has changed since the Democrat president, especially...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PDM set to evaluate Bilawal’s ‘in-house’ change formula today

ISLAMABAD: The opposition alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set to discuss the proposal of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto...

Show-cause notices served on 38 doctors

Zubaida arrives in Iraq to explore defence cooperation

‘You have to engage with this new Pakistan’, Qureshi tells Biden administration

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.