NATIONAL

Tahir Rai appointed Balochistan IGP

Rai was previously additional IG of Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday transferred Balochistan inspector general of police (IGP) Mohsin Hassan Butt and replaced him with Muhammad Tahir Rai.
A notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat of the Establishment Division read that Rai has been transferred and posted as the Provincial Police Officer (PPO) Balochistan with immediate effect and until further orders.
Rai is a BS-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan. He was previously the additional IG of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Punjab before this new appointment.
Separately, in order to bring the provincial police system in line with modern policing methods, the outgoing IGP on Tuesday digitised the outdated and traditional system of the police force.
As per details, the computerised Data Command and Communication Centre (DCCC) has been set up in the IG’s office.
Under the new system, the first information report (FIR) will be registered online, while mobile service center and human resource management records will be collected in the DCCC.
Effective monitoring of police officers’ performances and police stations through digital data collection will be made in order to provide the best service to people.
Speaking on the occasion, Mohsin Butt said that from now on computerized FIRs will be registered across all police stations of the province, adding that Gawalmandi police station is totally digital-based equipped with all facilities.
He further said that hotels and bus stops will be digitally monitored under the new system. The use of technology will not only increase the efficiency of the police but will also directly benefit the general public, he concluded.

Previous articleIHC hints at action against PMs over enforced disappearance case
Next articleIndia shock Australia to clinch final Test, take series 2-1
Avatar
TLTP

1 COMMENT

  1. Shuru allah ke naam se jo Bada Meherbaan aur Nayat Ram karne wala hai.
    Assalam Walekum.
    Mr iG police Balochistan quetta.
    Your excellency please i come from a very poor family iG sahib I appeal to you that I am innocent and I have been settled.
    Therefore iG sahib is requested to do my hair and I have small children.
    Mr iG sahib I have been honestly doing my deputy for fifteen years so I have not made any mistakes that would bring the department into disrepute.
    My name Ali Akbar bulet nambar 4017.
    03337870614

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PIA seeks additional flights to UK ahead of Covid-19 travel ban

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has asked the United Kingdom to allow four additional flights to the country until April 9 after which it...
Read more
NATIONAL

Japanese embassy says considering cultural grant for Taxila Museum

ISLAMABAD: On receiving a request from the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab, Japan is considering providing cultural grant assistance to Taxila Museum, the embassy...
Read more
KARACHI

SHC moved to ban 5G over ‘health risks’

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued a notice to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) directing it to file its response in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hearing of NAB pleas against Nawaz on April 8

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday announced to take up on April 8 miscellaneous petitions filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against...
Read more
NATIONAL

Five arrested in ATC judge murder

ISLAMABAD: Police arrested five suspects on Monday in connection with the murder of an anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge and his family a day earlier. Judge...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC directs KP to formulate criteria for appointment of Edwardes College principal

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Monday directed the Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa government to formulate criteria for the appointment of principal in Edwardes College Peshawar. A three-member bench...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

SHC moved to ban 5G over ‘health risks’

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued a notice to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) directing it to file its response in a...

Hearing of NAB pleas against Nawaz on April 8

Five arrested in ATC judge murder

SC directs KP to formulate criteria for appointment of Edwardes College principal

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.