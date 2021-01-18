HEADLINES

Cabinet likely to approve extension in application of Pakistan Essential Services Act, 1952

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has asked the federal cabinet to approve an extension in the application of Pakistan Essential Services (Maintenance) Act 1952 on all classes of employment under Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) for a period of six months, with effect from September 27, 2020.

According to well-informed sources, the federal cabinet on Tuesday is likely to approve the extension under section-3 of the aforementioned act.

The cabinet had previously, in a meeting held on March 27, 2020, already granted similar approval and had issued notification of a six months extension with effect from March 27, 2020. This expired on September 26, 2020.

According to documents, in order to ensure uninterrupted operation of the organization, Interior Ministry has recommended applications of the Pakistan Essential Services (Maintenance) Act 1952 on all classes of employment under PPL for a period of six months.

PPL is a public limited company incorporated under the Companies Ordinance, 1984 and is engaged in exploration and production of oil and gas in Pakistan. PPL supplies oil and gas to different entities for onward consumption by the public at large and is playing a vital role in the energy sector of the country.

Furthermore, the federal cabinet is expected to take a decision on a summary of Interior Ministry on the re-constitution of a committee of the cabinet for the removal of difficulties in installations of new electricity and gas meters in Islamabad.

Following the judgment of Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the nomination of advisers to the prime minister in the cabinet committees, Ministry of Interior, in a summary, has asked the federal cabinet to approve re-constitution of the committee with the law minister as the convener, and comprising advisers to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs, and Accountability and Interior, as well as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman, and representatives of the Planning, Development and Special Initiative. All members would be included by special invitation.

The federal cabinet had earlier constituted a committee vide case No. 653/35/2020 for removal of difficulties in the installation of new electricity and gas meters in Islamabad.

According to documents, this committee was notified on November 29, 2020, and its first meeting was held a day later.

However, in light of the decision by the IHC, reconstitution was needed as the adviser cannot be a member of the committee constituted by the federal cabinet.

Previous article
Next article
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]

