HEADLINES

IHIG Pakistan plans to go public in 2022

By News Desk

KARACHI: International Hospitality Investment Group (IHIG) Pakistan, a subsidiary of IHIG UK, is all set to be the first hospitality and fractional investment company to go public in Pakistan, with plans to launch initial public offering (IPO) in 2022.

IHIG is Pakistan’s first vacation/fractional ownership company headquartered in London, and is primarily involved in the development and marketing of shared ownership properties in highly desired locations in Pakistan. Being the only vacation/fractional ownership company of the country, IHIG provides exclusive services of international standards to its customers with a strong commitment to its values of reliability, trust and customer satisfaction.

Briefing about their plans, IHIG Pakistan CEO Noorul Asif said, “IHIG has received a tremendous response for its fractional ownership programme. An IPO will only add more credibility and transparency that will allow the concept to grow faster.”

Previous articleAnti-polio drive starts across country to vaccinate over 40m
Next article5.1 magnitude quake jolts Lahore, other Punjab cities
News Desk

5 COMMENTS

  2. This seems to be a new service for the benefit of general public in carrying out joint business and protects mutual interests.

  3. I am a fractional owner for their project in Karachi. Good project and good returns. Company and staff is very professional.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Muharram moon sighted; Ashura on August 19

The crescent for the month of Muharram was sighted on Monday night and Ashura would be held on August 19. The Day of Ashura is...
Read more
HEADLINES

Shireen Mazari says UK never asked Pakistan for Covid-19 data

Slamming the British government’s decision of retaining Pakistan on its list of countries facing travel restrictions, Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari...
Read more
HEADLINES

Well-timed digitalisation can ‘catapult’ Pakistan to progress: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said with timely decisions and preparedness on digitalisation, Pakistan could make great strides in technological revolution. “Pakistan will...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM urges masses to plant one tree each to ensure clean Pakistan

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday highlighting the importance of forests in checking global warming and pollution urged the masses, especially, youth to...
Read more
HEADLINES

On-ground findings differ with complaint of envoy’s daughter, Pakistan tells Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has conveyed a visiting Afghan team a comprehensive witness account led to the conclusion that the findings on the ground did not...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bilawal sees PPP jiyala to lead next Balochistan govt

QUETTA: Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Sunday that the PPP would form government across Pakistan after sweeping the next general elections. "It is...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

LAHORE

Vaccinate staff or face closure, minister warns schools

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas Tuesday directed all government and private schools to vaccinate teachers and other members of the...

Three custom officials shot dead

Rahim Yar Khan temple returned to Hindus after repairs

China court upholds Canadian’s death sentence as Huawei CFO fights extradition

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.