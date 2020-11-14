Gilgit-Baltistan elections and after

A darkening and depleting cell of political wilderness

“I have studied pathological liars. Anything they say, they believe. That is one of the reasons they are so convincing because they have no connection with the truth. It is a dead issue. It is like they are colour-blind to the truth. So, anything that comes out of their mouths is their reality.”

Jane Velez-Mitch

So much is happening, and in such quick sequence that it is difficult to keep track. Yet, it makes for such interesting revelations regarding the Machiavellian alacrity with which the chameleon keeps changing its colours that one can’t resist the temptation. With profound apologies to its author, Helena Alvarez, here it goes:

Mirror, mirror

On the wall

I am telling you all my secrets

Once and for all

I really want you to see

The real side of me

Not the face that I pride

But the one that I hide

I know that you know

What I cover with a glow

Let that not be seen

For it would take off my sheen

And it goes on. Now, who does this fit? Does that make for a difficult guess? It is the one and the only ‘popper queen’ this country has produced: Maryam Safdar─ a convict who prefers to go by the name of Maryam Nawaz. Why? We all know that. No need stating it again.

I wrote one a long time ago. That was about his uncle, Shahbaz Sharif, when he ruled Punjab. It was titled “The faces behind the face”. Among other things, I had this to say about him: “But, then, that is the trademark solution of this political clan: dig deep into the pot of duplicity and corruption and retreat to the flanks innocent as a new-born. One thought that paucity of intellect was the only area of concern for the ruling elite of Punjab, but it appears that there are others, too, that may be more grievous than the first mentioned. It makes one humiliating saga of deceit and exploitation of people’s faith and trust. How worse can it really get than this?”

Well, I never thought that it would get any worse than that. But I was wrong. The putrid trail of duplicity, loot and plunder has been taken many notches further by his own niece, the daughter of that master craftsman, convict and absconder Nawaz Sharif, who virtually chiselled the traits into an art form which he and his clan have been practising with such utter disdain for the rule of law, thinking that no one would be able to see through. But, then, deviousness has but a pitiable end. That is what we are now witnessing.

The PDM is all but rendered dysfunctional. With the looming defeat in the G-B elections, the PML(N) goose will not only be cooked, there will be no one willing to support its narrative which keeps changing with the current of the tide. Maryam Safdar has emerged as a Machiavellian manipulator who can indulge shamelessly in perversion of truth and fact to advance her cause. There is nothing known as principles or morality in her thesaurus as she goes from position to position in a wild chase for securing a deal to keep the ray of hope alight in a darkening and depleting cell of political wilderness. As they say some are wont to dig their own graves

The daughter has emerged as the true disciple of a wicked master. She speaks many languages which don’t necessarily come in word form, but clad in meanings which vary from time to time, from situation to situation. Let’s take the case of the military. It has been variously referred to by this clan on various occasions. Once upon a time, it was the warm lap they loved to sit in and drink eagerly from the bottle offered. They enjoyed many a honeymoon. Upon losing the election in 2018 and facing the prospect of being held to account for the remorseless spree of pillaging that they and their political minions had unleashed, they opted to challenge the military. That is when it was called the ‘khalai makhlooq’ for having usurped their eternal right to rule their fiefdom.

After exhausting their backdoor channels for a compromise with tell-tale revelations that such efforts had indeed been undertaken, the convict-absconder thundered that no one from the party would establish any contact with the military. I have written before that I am personally witness to the wicked master proclaiming that he would ensure that the military did not remain in a position to do the 1999 on him ever again. So, the intention to defang the military was always there. It is only that the wicked clan was waiting for an appropriate time. And what time could be more appropriate than when they were deprived of their ‘right’ to rule? That is when they decided to play the innocent sufferers at the hands of the military and proceeded malevolently to incite rebellion within the institution. It was vile and subversive. One thought that it was a well-orchestrated position the clan had taken and they would keep pounding upon it, hoping that it would work to their advantage.

But, no, one was wrong yet again simply because there is no end to their trail of unprincipled pursuits, bordering on evil. This happened on the eve of elections in Gilgit-Baltistan scheduled for November 15. To begin with, there was much drumming as if the PML(N) would emerge as the outright winners. But, with time, it was established that they would be the last on the victory stand, a poor third. This was further established with the publication of two surveys: one by Gallop and the other by Pulse Consultant. Both these surveys reiterated that PTI was, by far, the most popular party and Imran Khan the most trusted leader. The ground surge further certifies these projections. This led to the wicked disciple seeking a meeting with Bilawal Zardari in which, understandably, she floated the idea of seat adjustment between the two parties. This was rejected by the PPP which thinks that it has a chance of doing well on its own.

Thus deprived of any hope in an open contest, and with her political fortunes hurtling into a nosedive, the wicked one resorted to another vile trick. In an interview with the BBC, she said that she would be willing to talk to the military if they would first remove Prime Minister Khan’s government. One thought that her battle, and that of her convict-absconder father, rested on the fraudulent narrative of ushering in an era of genuine democracy and civilian supremacy in the country sans interference by the military, but here she was appealing to the very force her clan has been so venomously accusing of having deprived them of their fiefdom.

The boat she has been riding is leaking profusely. The PPP has backed off and is quite unwilling to support an anti-military narrative. There is revolt brewing in the JUI(F) with two of their leaders, Hafiz Hussain Ahmad and Maulana Sheerani, removed from their respective positions. They had refused to espouse Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s support for the PML(N) and its stance. It is reliably learnt that they, together with some other discordant voices, will soon be launching their own faction of the party.

The PDM is all but rendered dysfunctional. With the looming defeat in the G-B elections, the PML(N) goose will not only be cooked, there will be no one willing to support its narrative which keeps changing with the current of the tide. Maryam Safdar has emerged as a Machiavellian manipulator who can indulge shamelessly in perversion of truth and fact to advance her cause. There is nothing known as principles or morality in her thesaurus as she goes from position to position in a wild chase for securing a deal to keep the ray of hope alight in a darkening and depleting cell of political wilderness. As they say some are wont to dig their own graves.

For PTI, the sparkle of celebration on November 15 will light up the sky─ and the hearts!