Police get custody of suspect in Arzoo Raja case

KARACHI: A district and session court in Karachi on Tuesday granted police custody of a man accused of kidnapping, forcibly converting and marrying a minor Christian girl.
Arzoo Raja, 13, was allegedly abducted from her residence in Karachi on October 13 and two days later her older neighbour, Syed Ali Azhar, while claiming to be her husband, produced a marriage certificate saying she was of legal age, 18, and had converted to Islam.
A first information report (FIR) was lodged at Ferere police station subsequently on behalf of her father and nominated Azhar as the prime suspect. Following the filing of the complaint, the police arrested Azhar’s brothers — Syed Shariq Ali and Syed Mohsin Ali — and a friend, Danish, for allegedly abducting Raja.
Azhar was arrested by Sindh police a day earlier who presented the suspect before a magistrate for his judicial remand. During the hearing, the defence counsel claimed Raja had willingly wed Azhar, contending the prosecution could not be given either arrest or judicial remand.
The plaintiff, in its arguments, said a DNA test will further explain the situation. At this, the court directed the police to submit a DNA report before the bench on the next hearing.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the magistrate reserved the verdict.
The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed the provincial government to shift Raja to a shelter home.
Following the SHC order, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said the case would be solved according to the law. “There can be no compromise on cases involving underage marriage,” he said while meeting representatives of minority communities at the Governor House.
