NAB approaches court for closing inquiry against Ahad Cheema

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday approached an accountability court for closure of inquiry against Ahad Cheema, former chairman of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), in the LDA City case.

NAB, through an application, had pleaded with the court to allow closure of investigations against Cheema and eight others in LDA City case. The NAB prosecutor stated that the bureau had allowed to close inquiry against Cheema and others in a regional board meeting whereas the LDA had already assured the apex court that all affectees would be provided plots.

The court was further apprised that land providers had successfully provided 90 per cent of the required land.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan issued notices for September 11 and summoned lawyers for arguments on the application.

It is pertinent to mention here that Cheema was arrested on February 21, 2018, in connection with the Ashiana Housing Scheme case but the bureau launched various inquiries against him later. Cheema is still behind the bars, though, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted bail to him in the LDA City case.