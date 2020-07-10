Sadaf Zahra likely died of asphyxiation: post-mortem report

ISLAMABAD: The post-mortem report of Sadaf Zahra, who was allegedly killed by her husband, journalist Salman Alvi, has put asphyxiation the likely cause of her death in its initial findings.

According to the report, the 38-year-old died at 2pm on June 29 at her residence in Rawalpindi.

Sadaf Zahra’s right cheek has a mark, while her lips were swollen and face bore blue bruises, the post-mortem report revealed.

It further said that the samples of the liver, kidneys, and stomach have been forwarded to a forensics lab.

The report said that the final report determining the cause of death will be compiled after the findings from the forensics lab.

Rawalpindi police had arrested journalist Salman Alvi late last month.

The arrest came after his sister-in-law, Mahwish Zahra, registered a case against Alvi, accusing him of killing her sister and covering it up as a suicide case.

Mahwish said in the complaint that she had rushed to her sister’s place in Yousuf Colony, along with her mother and husband, after she received a call from Alvi telling her that “Sadaf has done something to herself”.

When she arrived at her sister’s house, Alvi opened the front door and all other doors in the house were closed. She opened a room in the house to find her sister hanging from the ceiling fan.

She said that her sister had complained of domestic abuse several times before her death.

The case got attention on social media, with hashtag #JusticeforZahra trending on Twitter.

Alvi was working as the producer of a current affairs programme hosted by anchor Asma Shirazi. After another journalist pointed this out, Shirazi responded by saying that he had been fired after the thread detailing his alleged domestic abuse had been shared on Twitter.

“I was shocked and numbed the moment I got to know about the incident and FIR, not just myself but media group I’m working with strictly condemned and terminated accused,” Shirazi tweeted. “Read Sadaf’s thread in morning whom I never met but am heartbroken. #RIPSadaf Justice must prevail #JusticeForZahra.”