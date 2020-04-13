SC puts Imran govt on the mat over ‘incompetence’ in handling Covid-19

–CJP orders removal of ‘ineligible’ SAPM Dr Zafar Mirza, says corrupt individuals inducted in PM’s ‘army of ministers and advisers’

–Court sets aside Punjab govt’s directive for obtaining corona clearance certificate before entering province

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday expressed dismay over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s performance to control the spread of coronavirus in the country, ordering the removal of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza from his post.

However, no written order was issued on the removal of the SAPM.

“I cannot understand what kind of a team is working on the coronavirus outbreak,” Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed remarked while hearing the suo motu notice on the coronavirus crisis.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet has become ineffective in the fight against the pandemic and expressed serious doubt over the eligibility of PM’s adviser on health.

The CJP asked Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan that why Dr Mirza was not removed. However, AGP told the larger bench that it will not be wise to remove Dr Mirza at this stage.

“Do not change him mid-flight,” he said, urging the court to leave the matter up to the federal government.

CJP Gulzar said that there was an entire army of advisers and ministers but work was still not being done.

“Corrupt people have been made advisers and subsequently given the same status as federal ministers. There are serious allegations against many top government officials,” the CJP observed.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet has become ineffective,” CJP Gulzar remarked. “I am sorry to say this but the premier has distanced himself [from the issue].”

The Centre and provincial governments are at odds with one another while politicians are making different claims, he said.

The AGP replied that Pakistan has gotten an honest premier for the very first time. “If the [country’s] situation does not improve then we don’t know what will happen,” he said.

The CJP replied: “We fear that this chance may also be wasted. We don’t have any doubts about the prime minister’s honesty. He has the ability to choose ten worthy people to get the job done.”

The CJP also questioned the attorney general about the delay in calling a session of the parliament. “The court can’t give directions to call a session of the parliament, but parliamentarians will have to find a solution to the problems being faced,” he said.

Justice Qazi Amin observed that the coronavirus outbreak also poses a threat to the country’s political structure.

“Each political party is doing a press conference against the other,” he said. All parties need to come together on one page, he added.

AGP Khan said that such observations by the apex court would “only cause harm”. To this, the CJP replied that he is very careful in passing such remarks.

The bench has also set aside Punjab government’s directive for obtaining coronavirus clearance certificate before entering the province.

The court sought details from Sindh government regarding the expenditure of Rs80 million to distribute ration. It also took the provincial government to task over the decision to cordon off 11 union councils, observing that there were no arrangements in place to provide the people with food and medicines.

The court directed the Sindh government to present a report regarding ration distribution in the province.

The bench has sought comprehensive reports from the federal and provincial governments regarding the steps taken to control COVID-19.

The hearing of case was adjourned until next Monday.

On Friday, the top court had sent a notice to AGP Khan, Health Secretary Dr Tanveer Ahmad Qureshi and Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, questioning what it saw as inadequate health facilities to battle the epidemic. In its response the following day, the government had informed the apex court of the measures it had taken to combat the virus.

The federal government had informed the court that special counters had been set up at all international airports and crossings points at the Taftan, Chaman and Torkham borders have been equipped with medical facilities.

It had further informed the court that an emergency has been declared in the border areas of Balochistan and additional staff has been deployed at the border crossing points. The government had said that all the passengers crossing over into Pakistan are required to fill health declaration forms.

The court was further informed that 207 hospitals were identified across the country for isolation of suspected patients. According to the government’s response, in Islamabad, quarantine centres had been established with 300 beds for positive patients and isolation points had been established at multiple private and public properties across the capital.

The government further had said that in order to identify the suspected patients, around 83 thermal scanners had been installed at 83 points across Pakistan.

The court was also provided with details about the number of healthcare officials, including paramedics at the health facilities in Islamabad and 875 doctors at the public sector hospitals and 905 in private hospitals.

The court was informed that 13,000 health facilities across the country were entrusted with the responsibility to collect surveillance data and public awareness messages were regularly disseminated to all modes of media.