Sindh goes into lockdown tonight as PM urges self-isolation

–Sindh government enforces stringent curbs on public movement to prevent spread of coronavirus

–PM Imran says Pakistan’s economic situation doesn’t allow the government to enforce lockdown

–Punjab government joins the chorus as provinces seek deployment of Pakistan Army troops

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI/LAHORE: The Sindh government on Sunday announced a 15-day lockdown from midnight whereas Prime Minister Imran Khan once again urged the people to exercise self-isolation to curb the spread of coronavirus which has so far infected 687 people across the country.

In a brief, pre-recorded address broadcasted live on mainstream as well as social media, the prime minister called on the citizenry to exercise self-isolation “as much as possible” to contain the spread of the viral disease.

“If you feel any symptoms of flu, it is better to avoid going out so that the virus does not spread to the elderly,” he said, adding that this would enable the healthcare system to take care of the people.

He also said that people should show self-discipline to “win this war against the virus”.

The premier further said that if Pakistan’s situation was as bad as Italy, he would have imposed a lockdown immediately. However, he noted, Pakistan’s financial situation does not allow this since there are daily wagers who have to be taken care of.

“The countries […] the developed countries, which imposed a [complete] lockdown, are rich economies,” he said, adding, “They have money, food supplies and resources to sustain [prolong lockdowns].”

“If you [the masses] cooperate with us [the government], we will overcome [this] difficult time like China.”

Pakistan’s virus tally currently stands at 686 with four confirmed deaths. Five people have recovered so far, according to government figures. Globally, the virus has affected at least 308,720 people, leaving 13,071 dead. Some 95,838 people have recovered so far.

Imran said that the pandemic has his full attention and that of his team. “All my team is thinking right now is how to tackle this [coronavirus],” he added.

The premier announced that he will address the nation again on Tuesday with a plan for the industrial sector without further divulging into details.

“I want to assure you we’re working very hard […] I will announce on Tuesday a comprehensive plan for the industrial sector,” he said.

SINDH LOCKDOWN:

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, in a video message, said that he had consulted clerics, politicians as well as the administration, following which he decided to go for the lockdown.

Separately, through a tweet, Sindh government spokesperson Senator Murtaza Wahab said that “precaution is the only way out”.

During the lockdown period, Murad said, all the offices and gatherings will be closed. Additionally, those who are not required to, will not be allowed to go outside in public.

Murad further announced that law enforcement agencies will be told that if someone is out due to a necessity they should be permitted, adding that if anyone steps out, they should carry their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) with them.

However, Murad clarified in case of sickness, people will be able to visit the hospital but there should not be more than three people in a car.

Moreover, one driver and one passenger will be allowed in a car as per routine and essential services, including food supplies will continue.

PUNJAB SEEKS ARMY DEPLOYMENT:

On the other hand, the Punjab government requisitioned the army under Section 245 to help the provincial administration as it sought to contain the virus.

Section 245 empowers the provincial governments to requisition the Pakistan Army whose officials/troops would act in aid of civil power.

Speaking to reporters in Lahore, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar clarified that rumors of a food shortage in the province were false and urged citizens to adopt precautionary measures as advised by the government.

Punjab joined Sindh and Balochistan who had already asked for military deployments. On Saturday, the aforementioned governments wrote to the Ministry of Interior, seeking military assistance to maintain the law and order situations in their respective provinces.

RELIEF PACKAGE:

Sources informed Pakistan Today that the Ministry of Finance was working out a package to provide subsidy to the people of the country and under this package, concession would be awarded in electricity bills, gas bills while a considerable cut is likely to be announced in the petroleum prices.

Sources said that the ministry of finance is also planning to add some measures in the upcoming federal budget and subsidy is likely to be given to farmers, workers and peasants.

They also said that prime minister would chair a high-level meeting on Monday to give final touches to the relief package.

Sources further said that a considerable subsidy is also being planned in the prices of food and eatables and Ministry of Food is also working with Ministry of Industries to help provide food items on subsidised and cheaper prices.

PAKISTAN REPORTS 4TH DEATH:

Pakistan reported its fourth death today as the national tally rose to 646 according to government numbers.

The death was reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) where according to Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir, three patients have already succumbed to the pandemic.

Wazir, in a media talk, stated, “A woman who came from Taftan, who later died while being shifted to Dera Ismail Khan, her results are back and her samples have also tested positive for coronavirus. Therefore, three deaths have been reported from the virus in KP.”

So far, KP has reported 31 cases with no change until Sunday afternoon.

A day earlier, KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra had announced that the provincial government had appointed “1,299 medical officers on [an] emergency basis to rapidly beef up staffing in the Health department”.

As of now, COVID-19, the codename for coronavirus disease, has affected over 308,592 people worldwide, leaving 13,069 dead.

In Asia, which is home to some of the world’s most populated countries, cases are continuing to rise as governments across the region scramble to enforce social distancing guidelines. The government’s numbers show that Pakistan is leading South Asia with the highest number of cases amid reports of ineffective quarantine procedures at the country’s Taftan border with Iran which has reported most deaths after China and Italy.

The opposition quarters and the civil society have been calling for a lockdown for the past few days with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari being the most vocal in this regard.