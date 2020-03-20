Imran orders opening of Chaman border for Afghan trade

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday ordered opening of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman “despite global pandemic” to support Afghan “brothers and sisters” as the region feels the pinch of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In an early Friday tweet, Imran said: “Despite global pandemic of COVID 19, we remain committed to supporting our Afghan brothers & sisters.”

The premier added that he had given instructions to open the border between Chaman and Spin Boldak, Kandahar. He also told authorities to “let trucks crossover into Afghanistan”.

“In time of crisis, we remain steadfast with Afghanistan,” he asserted.

Earlier, ex-Afghanistan CEO Abdullah Abdullah had thanked PM Imran for keeping the Chaman-Boldak border open.

“I thank PM Imran and Pakistan government for accepting our people and traders’ call to keep the Chaman-Boldak border open for the flow of foodstuff and key commodities at this critical time,” Abdullah had tweeted.

He had added that Afghanistan highly appreciates this gesture as it further strengthens bilateral ties between the two countries.

The John Hopkins data said Afghanistan has 22 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and one death. According to International Organisation of Migration, over 100,000 Afghans were deported or returned voluntarily from Iran since the outbreak of the virus in the country.

Majority of Pakistan’s 454 confirmed cases are pilgrims who returned from Iran through the Taftan crossing while others are with travel history. In Sindh, over 40 patients contracted the diseases locally.

PM Imran’s decision comes at a time when countries across the globe have close down borders and restricted air travel to contain the deadly pneumonia-like virus that has caused over 9,000 deaths and infected over 200,000.