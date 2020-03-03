SC adjourns PIA CEO appointment case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) chief executive officer (CEO) appointment case till Mar 11.

At the outset of the hearing, the additional attorney general requested the apex court that the Attorney General Khalid Jawed, who is currently in London, wants to appear in this case before the court.

“Currently, the AGP is in London”, he added and pleaded the court to adjourn the hearing.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked Naeem Bukhari, former PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik’s counsel, that has he asked his client which position he wants to keep with him, referring to an earlier court order where it directed him to choose him in PAF or PIA.

Bukhari sought more time from the top court to submit a reply in the court after consulting with his client, Malik.

The court, while accepting Bukhari’s reply, adjourned the hearing of the case till Mar 11.

It may be noted that on the last hearing of the case on Feb 20, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed had asked Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Air Marshal Arshad Malik to decide which position he wants to hold.