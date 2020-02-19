SC rebukes AG for wasting court’s time in Justice Isa case

–Top court tells top lawyer to submit written apology in case of failure to submit record

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took the attorney general to the task for being ill-prepared in the case, saying the case was on-going for the past six months but the top lawyer was still putting forward arguments without due preparation.

A ten-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case regarding proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa alleges that he acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in wealth returns.

During the course of proceedings, the court expressed annoyance over Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan for appearing court without preparation. Justice Bandial asked the AG that he was not prepared for what he had to say and told him that he was wasting court time.

The court asked the attorney general to submit a written response for what he had said yesterday (Tuesday). He asked the AG to submit a record regarding his statement about the bench and if he failed to present record then he should submit a written apology.

He said if the AG did not find the content available, apologise in writing. He asked whether this was a presidential reference case or FIR. He said that the presidential reference should be based on a solid material.

Addressing the attorney general, Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that neither he was making legal reference nor arguing about the central case. He asked the attorney general to legally prove the case to maintain reference. It was necessary to disclose foreign property, he added.